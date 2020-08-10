  • MORE MARKET STATS

Pakistan blast: 5 killed, 10 injured in a town bordering Afghanistan

By: |
Published: August 10, 2020 2:46 PM

The blast occurred at the Haji Nida market of Chaman town in Balochistan province, according to police.

Pakistan blast, Pakistan blast death toll, Afghanistan,Haji Nida market, Chaman town, Balochistan province, Balochistan, latest news on Pakistan blast, world newsAt least one person was killed and six others were injured after an explosion in Turbat bazaar on July 21. (File photo: Reuters)

A powerful bomb blast at a market in a Pakistani town bordering Afghanistan on Monday killed at least five people and injured 10 others, police said. The blast occurred at the Haji Nida market of Chaman town in Balochistan province, according to police.

”Five people were killed and 10 others injured,” police said. Nobody claimed the responsibility of the attack. Militants and separatists belonging to the banned outfits have stepped up terror attacks in Balochistan in recent weeks.

Related News

At least one person was killed and six others were injured after an explosion in Turbat bazaar on July 21.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. World News
  3. Pakistan blast 5 killed 10 injured in a town bordering Afghanistan
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Budget 2020

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Sri Lanka’s new Parliament session to commence on Aug 20 with strict COVID-19 health precautions
2Beirut blast destroyed landmark 19th century palace
3Schools reopen fully in Sri Lanka after 4 months coronavirus lockdown