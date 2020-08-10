Pakistan blast: 5 killed, 10 injured in a town bordering Afghanistan

At least one person was killed and six others were injured after an explosion in Turbat bazaar on July 21. (File photo: Reuters)

A powerful bomb blast at a market in a Pakistani town bordering Afghanistan on Monday killed at least five people and injured 10 others, police said. The blast occurred at the Haji Nida market of Chaman town in Balochistan province, according to police.

”Five people were killed and 10 others injured,” police said. Nobody claimed the responsibility of the attack. Militants and separatists belonging to the banned outfits have stepped up terror attacks in Balochistan in recent weeks.

