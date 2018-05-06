Pakistan Army chief Qamar Bajwa ratifies death sentences for 11 militants

Pakistan’s Chief of Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa has ratified death sentences handed down to 11 militants, according to an official statement.

Pakistan’s Chief of Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa has ratified death sentences handed down to 11 militants, according to an official statement. The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) statement issued on Saturday said the convicts, who were tried by special military courts, were found guilty of attacks on the army, law enforcement agencies, academic institutions including Malakand University and the murder of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) MPA Imran Khan Mohmind and other civilians, reports Dawn news.

“On the whole, (the convicts) were involved in the killing of 60 persons including 36 civilians, 24 armed forces/Frontier Constabulary/police officials and injuring 142 others,” it said. Prison sentences were also handed out to three other militants. The 14 convicts, who were members of proscribed organisations, admitted their offences before a magistrate and the trial court.