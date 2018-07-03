Pakistan Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa approves death for 12 militants

Pakistan Army chief on approved death sentence of 12 hardcore militants involved in separate incidents of terrorism in the country, official reports said on Monday. (Reuters)

Pakistan Army chief on approved death sentence of 12 hardcore militants involved in separate incidents of terrorism in the country, official reports said on Monday.

The Inter-Services Public Relations, army’s media wing, said in a statement that Pakistani Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa also confirmed imprisonment of another six militants involved in deteriorating law and order situation in the country.

The militants were involved in attacking forces, civilians and personnel of law enforcement agencies, killing eight soldiers, 26 civilians and also injured 133 others.

The militants were also involved in attacking a Shia mosque in the Parachinar district of the country’s northwest Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, giving air to sectarian violence in the area, the report added.

Security forces also recovered huge cache of arms and ammunition when they arrested the militants in separate operations.

Before the army chief’s approval, the convicts first faced trial in military courts, which were set up after the terrorist attack on an army school in December 2014 for speedy trial of terrorism suspects.