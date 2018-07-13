Pakistan Army chief confirms death sentences to 12 ‘hardcore terrorists’

Pakistan Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa

Pakistan Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa today confirmed the death sentences awarded to 12 “hardcore terrorists” involved in attacks on jails and killing of security personnel as well as civilians, according to a media report.

The ratification comes within days of the powerful army chief approving the execution of a similar number of hardcore terrorists.

These terrorists include those who attacked armed forces personnel, law enforcement agencies, destroyed educational institutions, telephone exchanges and killed civilians, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the military’s media wing, said.

Among the convicts are also those involved in attacks on Bannu and Dera Ismail Khan’s jails, Express Tribune reported.

Nearly 400 prisoners including militants had escaped in 2012 from Bannu jail in northwestern Pakistan after an attack by insurgents armed with guns, grenades and rockets, while 240 criminals including 35 high-profile terrorists, fled the Dera Ismail Khan’s central prison.

“In total, the convicts are involved in the killing of 99 people including seven civilians and 92 security and police officials and injuring more than 50 others. Arms and explosives were also recovered from them. All of them were tried by the special military courts,” the report said.

All of them have confessed to their crimes in trial courts and were handed death sentences after, it said.

The Pakistan Army chief had on July 2 also ratified the death sentences awarded to 12 “hardcore terrorists” who were involved in the killing of civilians, Shia minorities and security personnel.