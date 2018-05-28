Pakistan announces General and Assembly election 2018 on July 25: All you need to know

The election for the national and provincial assemblies of Pakistan will be held on July 25.(IE)

Pakistan announces General and Assembly election 2018 on July 25: The election for the national and provincial assemblies of Pakistan will be held on July 25. A notification released by the President’s office said that President Mamnoon Hussain has approved the Election Commission’s proposal to hold general election and election to four provincial assemblies on July 25. In a letter to President on May 21, the Election Commission of Pakistan had proposed to hold elections to all the seats between July 25 and 27. As per the clause 224 of Pakistan’s Constitution, election to both national and provincial assemblies needs to be held within 60 days following the day its term expires.

Around 105 million people — 59.2 million males and 46.7 million females — will cast their vote in the upcoming elections. The number of non-Muslim voters in Pakistan has climbed to 3.63 million in 2018 followed by Hindus (1.77 million), Christians (1.64 million), Sikhs (8,852 million), Buddhists (1,884 million) and Bahai community (31,543).

General election

The ‘National Assembly’ of Pakistan has a total of 342 members out of which 272 are directly elected members while rests 70 are reserved seats for women and religious minorities. The election will take place in 3 constituencies of the Islamabad Capital Territory followed by Punjab 141, Sindh 61, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 39, Balochistan 16 and 12 constituencies in Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA). The five-year term of the National Assembly will end on May 31.

Top contenders

Cricketer-turned-politician and Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan is likely to be the main challenger of the ruling party PML-N (Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz). In 2013 elections, PML-N had emerged as the biggest party. Its chief Nawaz Sharif became the Prime Minister for the third time but after his removal by the Supreme court, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi took charge as the Prime Minister. There are another contenders too. Former President Asif Ali Zardari’s PPP (Pakistan’s People Party). Zardari is likely to contest from his native town- Nawabshah.

As per the rules, a caretaker government needs to be formed ahead of the election. Retired judge Nasir-ul-Mulk has been appointed as interim Pakistani prime minister until the General Election.

Provincial Assemblies elections

There are four provinces in Pakistan namely- Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, Sindh and Balochistan. The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assembly has 124 elected members out of which 99 are elected by direct election and remaining 25 are reserved for women and non-muslims. In the 2013 election, Pakistan’s Tehrik-e-Insaf had emerged as the largest party.

The Punjab assembly has 371 seats out of which 297 are regular seats and remaining 74 are reserved for women and non-muslims. In 2013, PML-N was the largest party.

The Sindh assembly has 168 seats out of which 130 are elected by direct election and the remaining 38 are reserved for women and non-muslims. In 2013, PPP was the largest party.

The Balochistan assembly has the lowest number of constituencies. It has 65 constituencies out of which 51 are elected by direct election and remaining 14 are reserved for women and non-muslims. In 2013, PML-N was the largest party.