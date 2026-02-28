The United States on Friday voiced support for what it described as Pakistan’s “right to defend itself” following attacks from Afghanistan’s Taliban rulers, after Islamabad earlier declared that the two neighboring countries were in “open war.” The Taliban said they were willing to ⁠negotiate after Pakistan carried out bombings targeting their forces in major cities.

“The United States supports Pakistan’s right to defend itself against attacks from the Taliban, a Specially Designated Global Terrorist group,” a State Department spokesperson said in an emailed statement. U.S. diplomat Allison Hooker ⁠noted on X that she spoke on Friday with Pakistan Foreign Secretary Amna Baloch.

While Pakistan is nuclear-armed ‌and its military strength far exceeds Afghanistan’s, the Taliban remain skilled in guerrilla warfare, honed through decades of conflict with U.S.-led forces, before returning to power in 2021 following Washington’s chaotic withdrawal.

A Pakistani fighter jet reportedly crashed in Jalalabad on Saturday, and Afghan forces captured the pilot. The crash happened just hours after loud explosions were heard near the city’s airport, AFP reported. Witnesses said the blasts came after the sound of a jet flying overhead, suggesting the incident may be connected to rising tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan along the border.

“A Pakistani fighter jet was shot down in the sixth district of Jalalabad city, and its pilot was captured alive,” police spokesman Tayeb Hammad told AFP.

However, Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry rejected these claims. “That’s a false claim. Totally untrue,” said ministry spokesman Tahir Hussain Andrabi.

