Pakistan-Afghanistan War Live: 400 killed, over 200 injured in Pak airstrike on Kabul hospital; Islamabad says ‘only struck military installations’
Pakistan airstrike on Afghanistan hospital live updates: The strike on Afghan hospital comes amid rising cross-border tension with Pakistan. The rescue teams are still searching the wreckage as tensions between the two neighbours continue to escalate.
Afghanistan has accused Pakistan of carrying out a targeted airstrike on a hospital for drug users in Kabul late on Monday night, claiming the attack killed at least 400 people.
Afghanistan’s deputy government spokesperson Hamdullah Fitrat said in a post on X that the strike hit the hospital around 9 pm local time, causing massive destruction to the 2,000-bed facility.
According to Fitrat, the death toll has reached about 400 so far, while around 250 people have been reported injured. He added that rescue teams were still searching through the debris.
Pakistan has rejected the allegation, insisting its air operations in eastern Afghanistan did not target any civilian locations, including hospitals.
The latest incident comes amid a conflict that began late last month and has already seen several cross-border clashes and air raids inside Afghanistan. Despite repeated international appeals for both sides to stop fighting, no ceasefire has been agreed so far.
Videos shared by local television channels on X showed security personnel using flashlights to carry injured people out of the rubble, while firefighters tried to control flames spreading through the damaged building.
Afghan authorities said the rescue operation was still ongoing, with teams working to put out the fire and recover bodies trapped under the collapsed sections of the hospital.
The airstrike took place just hours after fresh firing along the Afghanistan–Pakistan border, which Afghan officials said killed four people on their side.
The clashes mark one of the deadliest phases of fighting between the two neighbours in years, with tensions now entering their third consecutive week.
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Live Updates
Pakistan airstrike on Afghanistan Hospital Live Updates:
07:01 (IST) 17 Mar 2026
Pak airstrike on Afghanistan hospital live updates: Video shows massive explosion in Kabul | Watch
Multiple videos and photos capture a huge explosion in Kabul following a Pakistani airstrike. The strike reportedly hit the Siah Sang military sector in the Shah Shaheed area, PD8.
🇵🇰🇦🇫⚡ Pakistan airstrike hits Afghanistan’s Siah Sang military sector.
Multiple videos and images show a large explosion following a Pakistani airstrike in Kabul.
Analysis confirms the strike targeted the Siah Sang military sector in the Shah Shaheed area, PD8, Kabul.… pic.twitter.com/4XfecJUsxb
Pak airstrike on Afghanistan hospital live updates: Pak dismisses Afghan's allegations, says 'precisely targeted military installations'
A spokesperson for Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Mosharraf Zaidi, rejected Afghanistan’s accusations and said the claims had no basis. He maintained that Pakistan had not carried out any strike on a hospital in Kabul.
In an earlier post on X, before Afghan officials announced the death toll, Pakistan’s Ministry of Information said the airstrikes had “precisely targeted military installations and terrorist support infrastructure,” including sites where technical equipment and ammunition linked to the Afghan Taliban were stored. It also said the operations targeted Pakistan-based militants operating from Kabul and Nangarhar, claiming these facilities were being used to plan attacks on ordinary Pakistanis.
The ministry said the operation was “precise and carefully undertaken to ensure no collateral damage is inflicted.” It also described the claims made by Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid as “false and misleading,” accusing him of trying to provoke public anger and hide what it called “illegitimate support for cross-border terrorism.”
06:40 (IST) 17 Mar 2026
Pak airstrike on Afghanistan hospital live updates: Over 3000 people were receiving treatment at the Kabul Hospital
A BBC team reached the hospital while some of its sections were still burning. Reporters saw over 30 bodies being taken out on stretchers. Hospital officials told them that more than 3,000 people had been receiving treatment there and warned that the number of dead and injured could run into hundreds.
06:36 (IST) 17 Mar 2026
Pak airstrike on Afghanistan hospital live updates: What does Pakistan say?
Pakistan’s information ministry denied that the strike hit the rehabilitation centre. It said the air raids were aimed only at military sites and what it described as “terrorist support facilities” in Kabul and in the eastern Afghan province of Nangarhar.
06:34 (IST) 17 Mar 2026
Pak airstrike on Afghanistan hospital live updates: What happened in Kabul?
At aorund 9 pm on Monday night, a hospital for drug users in Kabul, was struck, claiming the lives of at least 400 people and injuring over 200, the Afghan officials said. Afghanistan blamed Pakistan for the attack, which in return denied the allegations calling them baseless.