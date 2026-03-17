06:48 (IST) 17 Mar 2026

A spokesperson for Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Mosharraf Zaidi, rejected Afghanistan’s accusations and said the claims had no basis. He maintained that Pakistan had not carried out any strike on a hospital in Kabul.

In an earlier post on X, before Afghan officials announced the death toll, Pakistan’s Ministry of Information said the airstrikes had “precisely targeted military installations and terrorist support infrastructure,” including sites where technical equipment and ammunition linked to the Afghan Taliban were stored. It also said the operations targeted Pakistan-based militants operating from Kabul and Nangarhar, claiming these facilities were being used to plan attacks on ordinary Pakistanis.

The ministry said the operation was “precise and carefully undertaken to ensure no collateral damage is inflicted.” It also described the claims made by Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid as “false and misleading,” accusing him of trying to provoke public anger and hide what it called “illegitimate support for cross-border terrorism.”