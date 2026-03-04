Pakistan has indicated that it could be drawn into the escalating Middle East conflict between Iran and Saudi Arabia, potentially activating its mutual defence agreement with Riyadh, Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar said.

At a media briefing, Dar warned his Iranian counterpart against targeting Saudi Arabia with missiles or drones, explicitly invoking the Strategic Mutual Defence Agreement that Islamabad signed with Riyadh in September last year.

Pakistan-Saudi defence pact

The pact commits both nations to view an act of aggression against one as an attack on both, essentially creating a collective security obligation between the two Muslim-majority states. Notably, Iran had also welcomed this pact last year.

“I made them (Iran) understand that we have a defence agreement,” Dar said on Tuesday. He credited the pact with helping to deter heavier Iranian strikes on Saudi targets such as the Ras Tanura oil refinery and parts of Riyadh, which have faced drone and missile barrages in recent days.

The conflict itself began after a series of joint US and Israeli strikes across Iranian military and strategic sites, prompting furious retaliation from Tehran. Iran’s response has included attacks on US military bases, diplomatic compounds, and allied energy infrastructure throughout the Gulf.

While Islamabad has reaffirmed its solidarity with Saudi Arabia and warned Tehran against further escalation, Pakistani officials have also signalled a cautious diplomatic approach. Rana Sanaullah, adviser to Pakistan’s prime minister, told media that Islamabad is actively seeking to dissuade Iran from targeting Gulf countries, working toward peace and urging restraint from all sides, Geo News reported.

Shia Muslims in Pakistan

Pakistan’s position is complicated by domestic and regional realities. With around 40 million Shia Muslims at home, there is significant public sympathy for Iran, and Islamabad risks internal unrest if it were to openly engage militarily against Tehran. This also comes amid Pakistan’s ongoing security challenges, such as cross-border tensions with the Taliban government in Afghanistan.

Pakistan’s statements reflect a delicate balancing act: reaffirming its defence pact with Riyadh and deterring further attacks on Saudi territory, while simultaneously advocating for diplomatic de-escalation.