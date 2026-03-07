An anti-terrorism court on Saturday sentenced 47 leaders and supporters of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf to 10 years in prison and imposed a fine of PKR 5,00,000 on each of them in absentia for their role in vandalism and violence during the May 9, 2023 protests.

The protests were held across the country after the arrest of former prime minister and PTI founder Imran Khan in Islamabad.

During the protests, a group of demonstrators tried to storm the General Headquarters (GHQ), the office of the army chief, in Rawalpindi. The attempt led to damage and vandalism at several government and military-related properties.

Following the incident, a case was registered at the RA Bazar Police Station in Rawalpindi. PTI supporters were charged with arson, vandalism, surrounding government facilities, attacking police personnel, and damaging public property. The charges were specifically linked to attacks on the GHQ gate, Hamza Camp, the Army Museum, and the Sixth Road Metro Station.

Court verdict and punishment

The verdict was delivered by Amjad Ali Shah, a judge of the Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Rawalpindi, against 47 people who had earlier been declared proclaimed offenders.

The court found them guilty and sentenced each of them to 10 years imprisonment, along with a fine of PKR 5,00,000 per convict and the confiscation of their movable and immovable properties.

The court also said that if the fine is not paid, the convicted individuals will have to serve additional prison time.

PTI leaders among those convicted

Some of the PTI leaders convicted in the case include Omar Ayub Khan, Shibli Faraz, Shahbaz Gill, Zulfi Bukhari, Murad Saeed, Zartaj Gul, Hammad Azhar, Kanwal Shauzab and Sheikh Rashid Shafiq, among others.

According to the court’s written order, the convicted individuals were involved in planning the May 9 violence. A Joint Investigation Team (JIT) identified them as key suspects behind the conspiracy and organisation of the protests.

Since the 47 accused did not appear before the court and had been declared proclaimed offenders, they were tried separately under Section 21-L of the Anti-Terrorism Act.

The GHQ attack case is part of a larger case involving 118 accused. Among them are PTI founder Imran Khan and former foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi. Charges against all 118 accused were formally framed in December 2024.

Khan is currently lodged in Adiala Jail and is facing several cases that were filed after his government was removed from power in April 2022.