PAF aircraft crashes during routine training; pilot ejects safely

A Pakistan Air Force aircraft on Tuesday crashed during a routine training mission, while its pilot ejected safely in Punjab province’s Attock district, making it a fifth such incident this year, according to media reports. A statement by the air force said that no loss of life or property was reported at the site and the pilot ejected safely before the crash in Pindigheb area of the district, Geo TV reported. “A board of inquiry has been ordered to investigate the cause of the accident,” said the statement.

The incident happened during a routine training mission, it said. According to Dawn report, the crash is the fifth such incident this year. In March, a PAF F-16 aircraft crashed near Shakarparian in Islamabad during rehearsals for the March 23 parade, killing the pilot. A PAF trainer aircraft crashed on February 12 during a routine training mission near Takht Bhai in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Mardan district.

In the same month, a PAF Mirage aircraft, which was also on a routine operational training mission, had crashed near the Lahore-Multan Motorway. Pilots in both the cases had ejected safely, the report said.

In January, a PAF FT-7 aircraft crashed while on a training mission near Mianwali, killing the two pilots.