Nvidia chips worth more than $3 billion are at the centre of Chinese artificial intelligence computing projects, despite US export controls aimed at restricting Beijing’s access to the technology, a Reuters review has found.

The review examined more than 150 Chinese procurement notices, investment plans, construction contracts and corporate disclosures. It identified projects and equipment agreements worth more than 23 billion yuan ($3.2 billion) involving the US chipmaker’s restricted processors.

The projects span China’s major technology hubs as well as remote western provinces. They include facilities backed by local governments, universities and regional computing centres, highlighting continued demand for Nvidia hardware despite Washington’s efforts to limit its access to the Chinese market.

Advertisement

The estimated value covers planned investments, signed contracts and completed installations. It also includes buildings, power systems and other infrastructure, and does not represent spending on Nvidia chips alone.

China’s commerce ministry and Nvidia did not immediately respond to requests for comment, Reuters said.

The findings come a day after Nvidia co-founder Jensen Huang stepped down as chief executive amid scrutiny over his reported relationship with Alice Huang, a businesswoman associated with Singapore-based Nvidia cloud partner Megaspeed. US authorities have reportedly suspected her of having intelligence links to Beijing. There has been no public finding that Jensen Huang violated export-control laws.

Billions of dollars in Chinese AI projects

The Reuters review identified projects designed around Nvidia’s restricted H100, H200 and H800 processors. These range from large regional computing hubs to facilities converted for commercial use.

One project in northwestern Gansu province was expected to install thousands of Nvidia chips before the end of the year. However, it remains unclear whether the processors were delivered.

Some of the facilities are already operational or under construction. Others could face delays, supply disruptions or expensive redesigns involving domestic chips as US export restrictions tighten.

Huang had been a vocal advocate for easing restrictions on chip sales to China. His departure could weaken Nvidia’s lobbying efforts at a time when US lawmakers are pushing for tighter controls.

Sunny Cheung, an analyst at the Washington-based Jamestown Foundation, said Reuters’ findings reinforce his own view on enforcement: “Washington must stop focusing solely on who buys the chips on the surface and start ⁠examining who ultimately uses the computing power—and ⁠for what purpose.”

Nvidia’s China market position under scrutiny

Washington began restricting exports of Nvidia’s advanced AI processors to China in 2022 and later tightened controls on modified chips developed for the market, including the H800.

In January, the Trump administration moved to review export licences for H200 processors for eligible Chinese customers on an individual basis, subject to conditions.

Nvidia said in an August filing that export controls had effectively excluded it from China’s data-centre computing market. However, an IDC report cited by Reuters in October estimated that Nvidia accounted for 34% of Chinese AI-accelerator shipments in the first half of 2026.

The figures refer to different measures and do not establish how the restricted processors identified in the Reuters review reached Chinese customers.

The scrutiny around Nvidia has intensified following Huang’s departure and the allegations involving Alice Huang and Megaspeed. The company has said its board launched an independent investigation and that it had no reason to believe its trade secrets or US national security had been compromised.

Megaspeed has denied illegally diverting Nvidia chips to China. The Chinese computing projects identified in the Reuters review have not been linked to Megaspeed or the allegations involving Huang.