Oracle‘s widely used Java software could be at risk of a serious cyber attack, a US cybersecurity agency has warned. The alert has raised concerns about possible disruptions to online services, including those used in banking, healthcare, aviation and government operations.

The US Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) issued an advisory on Tuesday, directing companies to update systems running Java to protect them against potential attacks.

The warning followed the discovery of several security weaknesses in Java by cybersecurity startup Calif. The company said it used OpenAI‘s GPT-6 Cyber model to identify the vulnerabilities, according to a Financial Times report.

Java is one of the world’s most widely used programming languages. It is used by around 90 per cent of Fortune 500 companies, making the discovery a major concern for businesses that depend on the software.

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AI makes software security a bigger challenge

The discovery tells us how artificial intelligence (AI) is changing the way cybersecurity threats are identified and addressed. AI tools can help security researchers find weaknesses in software much faster. However, the same technology could also allow hackers to discover and exploit these weaknesses before companies have time to fix them.

In October, researchers identified two security flaws in PHP, a programming language used by around 70 per cent of websites. The vulnerabilities had remained undetected for more than a decade. Researchers discovered them with the help of AI models developed by OpenAI and Google, the report said. The findings led several companies and government agencies to temporarily shut down websites as a precaution.

Recent service disruptions raise concerns

The Java warning comes at a time when several major companies and public services have experienced disruptions. Microsoft faced a major outage last week after a technical problem occurred during a routine attempt to redirect user traffic. The company ruled out a cyber attack as the cause.

Other companies, including JPMorgan and United Airlines, have also reported service disruptions in recent weeks. Norwegian oil and gas company Equinor said on Tuesday that it had been targeted in a cyber attack.

Air travellers in the US also faced disruption over the weekend after a five-hour stoppage caused by problems with the country’s ageing air traffic control system. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) blamed the incident on a routing failure.

Rubio rules out coordinated cyber attack

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio sought to reassure the public on Tuesday, saying the recent disruptions were not part of a coordinated cyber attack.

“We are not under systemic attack. These events, one has nothing to do with another, they are not interrelated, they are all separate and distinct,” he told reporters at a press conference in Manila during US President Donald Trump’s three-day visit to Asia.

“Every indicator we have is that every single one of these events has an explanation or a cause that has nothing to do with a cyber criminal, has nothing to do with a hostile actor or another country,” he added.

Oracle releases critical security update

Calif said it informed Oracle about the security weaknesses last month. It also worked with government agencies through the Five Eyes intelligence-sharing alliance, which includes Australia, Canada, New Zealand, the UK and the US.

The company coordinated with major technology firms, including Amazon, Apple, Google and Microsoft, to help address the vulnerabilities.

Oracle released a critical security patch update on Tuesday to fix the flaws. The company has urged customers to install the latest updates to protect their systems. Singapore’s government also issued an advisory about the vulnerability, identified as CVE-2026-114938 and named Java4Shell. It gave the flaw a severity score of 8.1 out of 10 under the Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS).

The vulnerability affects the Java Compiler component and could allow attackers to take control of affected systems through network access. An attacker does not need to log in to exploit the flaw.

Researchers demonstrated that the vulnerability could allow remote code execution in the default configurations of widely used software, including Keycloak, Jira, Confluence, Jenkins, JFrog Artifactory and PingFederate.The issue affects certain supported Java distributions running on x86-64 processors with AVX-512 support.The affected products include Oracle Java SE versions 8u511b33-perf, 17.0.21.0.3, 21.0.13.0.3, 25.0.5.0.3 and 27.0.1.0.3. Certain versions of Oracle GraalVM and GraalVM Enterprise Edition are also affected.Users and system administrators have been advised to check Oracle’s security advisory for the complete list of affected versions and install the relevant updates.