Opposition leaders slam Imran Khan for his ‘shameful’ remarks against Bilawal Bhutto

By: |
Lahore | Published: April 24, 2019 11:52:46 PM

On Wednesday Khan told a gathering in South Waziristan that he came to power through struggle and hard work unlike Bilawal "Sahiba" who using the will of her mother (slain prime minister Benazir Bhutto) became the head of political party".

Imran Khan, Pakistan, pakistan politics, Benazir Bhutto, Benazir Bhutto son, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, world newsPakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan. (Reuters)

Pakistan’s opposition leaders Wednesday criticised Prime Minister Imran Khan for his “shameful” remarks targeting PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari during a rally in South Waziristan, terming it as “absolutely disgusting” for a premier. Khan’s remarks came a day after he made controversial statements during his visit to Iran where he said “Pakistan’s soil was used for attacks in Iran.”

On Wednesday Khan told a gathering in South Waziristan that he came to power through struggle and hard work unlike Bilawal “Sahiba” who using the will of her mother (slain prime minister Benazir Bhutto) became the head of political party”. Reacting strongly, Opposition Leader in National Assembly and PML-N president said, “This is beyond words. It’s Shameful. Unbecoming. Reprehensible. The selected PM is clearly unfit for the job. Sad day for Pakistan.”

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s daughter Maryam Nawaz said: “Absolutely disgusting. Odious.” Bilawal tweeted: “What was that about small men in big offices#PMSelect.” “What a lewd & misogynist thing to say. How shameful that our PM trots around like a high school bully amid cheering fans not realising that calling BBZ a woman exposes his character as opposed to demeaning the other. Can he stoop any lower while shaping #Naya Pakistan,” lawyer and activist Babar Sattar tweeted.

Former information minister and PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Auranzeb said Imran Khan has exposed his “shallow-mindedness” and petty personality everytime he opens his mouth. “Khan’s comment was a testament of his incompetence and his inability to control his indecency, toxic, petty and shallow views,” Aurangzeb said.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. World News
  3. Opposition leaders slam Imran Khan for his ‘shameful’ remarks against Bilawal Bhutto
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

RBI may slam brakes on interest rate cut spree after Donald Trump’s Iran oil blow
RBI may slam brakes on interest rate cut spree after Donald Trump’s Iran oil blow
Falling birth rate bigger worry than overpopulation, says study
Falling birth rate bigger worry than overpopulation, says study
If you want to save your job from robots, make a career in these fields, not science and tech
If you want to save your job from robots, make a career in these fields, not science and tech
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition