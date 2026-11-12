US President Donald Trump has backed Apple CEO Tim Cook as a potential successor to Jensen Huang at Nvidia after the latter stepped down as the AI chipmaker’s chief executive amid reports of his two extramarital affairs, one of which involved an alleged Chinese spy.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump praised Huang’s leadership and said Cook was the only person suitable to take over the role.

“Now that Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, who has done a fantastic job, has resigned, there is only one man to take his place – Tim Cook of Apple. A Legend replaces a Legend!” Trump said in a post.

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Trump’s remarks followed Nvidia’s announcement that Huang had stepped down as president, CEO and a member of the company’s board with immediate effect. The company has appointed Chief Financial Officer Colette Kress as interim CEO while it looks for a permanent successor.

Why Jensen Huang’s exit matters for Nvidia

Huang co-founded Nvidia in 1993 and led its evolution from a graphics processing unit (GPU) manufacturer into one of the world’s most valuable technology companies. The company’s growth has been driven largely by the rising demand for chips used to develop and run artificial intelligence models.

Nvidia’s processors have become central to the global AI industry, particularly after the launch of OpenAI’s ChatGPT in 2022 accelerated investment in artificial intelligence. Chips initially designed to power video game graphics are now widely used to train and operate advanced AI models.

Huang remains Nvidia’s largest individual shareholder, holding approximately 3.6% of the company, according to its latest filing. However, his stake does not give him the special voting rights enjoyed by founders at companies such as Meta and Google.

Trump suggests Tim Cook as successor

Trump’s endorsement of Cook is a public suggestion rather than an indication of a formal appointment. Nvidia has not announced a permanent replacement for Huang.

Cook has been at the helm of Apple since 2011, when he succeeded the company’s co-founder Steve Jobs. Under his leadership, Apple has expanded its product and services businesses and strengthened its position in the global technology market.

Meanwhile, the allegations involving espionage have brought renewed attention to the technological rivalry between the United States and China. Both countries are competing for an advantage in artificial intelligence and semiconductor manufacturing, sectors increasingly viewed as critical to future economic and strategic power.