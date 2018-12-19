WATCH: Viral video shows Bitcoin millionaire throwing Rs 18 lakh from top of building; frenzy sparked

It’s raining cash, quite literally! And, the video has gone massively viral on social media! (Video grab)

It’s raining cash, quite literally! And, the video has gone massively viral on social media! Christmas and New Year arrived early for people who were present in the busy neighbourhood of Sham Shui Po in Hong Kong on Sunday as a huge amount of cash fell from the top of a building like rain droplets. It all happened when, Wong Ching-kit, a 24-year-old millionaire arrived in the neighbourhood. According to Channel News Asia, Wong was driving a Lamborghini sports car and stacks of bills. According to a video that has gone viral, the 24-year-old millionaire came out of his car and started talking to the people, soon after which approximately HK$2,00,000 (approx Rs. 18 lakhs) was tossed from a nearby building rooftop on to the busy road.

The whole incident was even live-streamed. According to a Daily Mail report, Wong even live streamed his arrest from his Facebook page – Epoch Cryptocurrency. A picture that has been shared on the page shows money raining down onto the roads. According to the caption of the picture, Wong said that he wanted to help the poor by robbing the rich. The whole incident created buzz among the bystanders.

Reportedly, Wong Ching-kit became a millionaire after he made his fortune by dealing in cryptocurrency bitcoin. While many people believe that Wong did the thing to help the people, a report by Asia Crypto Today believes that the whole incident was just a publicity stunt and the 24-year-old millionaire is not as noble as he believes. The report stated that Wong has a reputation as a scammer and conman among Hong Kong’s crypto inner circle and the whole money incident was just to promote his FCC (FileCash Coin) project.