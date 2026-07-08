The United States has carried out “powerful” military strikes on Iran after three commercial vessels were attacked in the Strait of Hormuz. US Central Command (Centcom) announced on Tuesday that the operation had begun. It said the strikes were launched “to impose heavy costs for targeting and attacking commercial shipping crewed by innocent individuals in an international waterway.”

In a later post on X, Centcom said the military action was “in response to Iranian attacks.” “Iran’s demonstrated aggression was unwarranted, dangerous, and a clear violation of the ceasefire,” it said.

The military action came just hours after the Trump administration revoked Iran’s oil sanctions waiver, a key part of last month’s peace agreement. Oil prices reacted immediately, with Brent crude rising to nearly $76 a barrel, about 5% higher than Monday’s closing price, as fears of disruptions to global oil supplies grew.

Iran strongly criticised the strikes. The country’s deputy foreign minister said the attacks violated the memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed between Washington and Tehran last month.

Three tankers damaged in 24 hours

The latest military action followed attacks on three commercial tankers within a 24-hour period on Monday and Tuesday. The UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO), which monitors shipping in the region, said all three vessels were damaged. No casualties were reported.

Before Centcom announced the strikes, a US official said Iran would face consequences and described the attacks as “wholly unacceptable”.

The same official, speaking anonymously to BBC, also said the United States would continue negotiations with Iran in “good faith” in an effort to reach a final agreement despite the latest violence.

Qatar and Saudi Arabia blame Iran

Qatar and Saudi Arabia both accused Iran of attacking tankers linked to their countries. Qatar’s foreign ministry said a vessel called Al-Rekayyat was targeted while sailing near the Strait of Hormuz. Foreign ministry spokesperson Majed Al Ansari said Qatar held Iran “fully responsible” for the attack.

He demanded that Iran “immediately cease all practices that undermine regional security” and “refrain from endangering global energy supplies & the resources of the countries of the region in pursuit of narrow interests”.

Saudi Arabia also accused Iran of targeting the Saudi tanker Wadyan as it crossed the Strait. Its foreign ministry said the attacks were “an attack on the security and safety of international navigation, and the security of global energy supplies”.

ALSO READ Fuel price cut imminent? Crude surplus gives hope after Saudi Arabia cuts prices

Iran rejects the allegations

Iran denied Qatar’s accusations. Foreign ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei said the claims were “contrary to the principle of good neighbourliness”.

In a statement shared on Telegram, he said ships that use routes not coordinated with Iran or interfere with their tracking systems increase the risk of collisions and disrupt Iran’s efforts to “facilitate safe transit” through the Strait of Hormuz.

According to UKMTO, one tanker travelling through the Strait reported a fire after an unknown projectile struck its engine room on Monday.

On Tuesday, another tanker was hit while leaving the Strait but was still able to continue to its next destination. A third tanker suffered minor structural damage after being struck. Despite the attacks, no injuries or deaths were reported in any of the incidents.

US ends key oil relief given to Iran

The Trump administration on Tuesday cancelled the license that had allowed Iran to sell oil on the open market. The move removes the biggest economic benefit that Tehran received under its interim peace agreement with the United States.

A notice published on the US Treasury Department’s website said companies that had already been approved under the waiver would have until July 17 to complete their transactions.

Iran’s foreign ministry said the move showed the “bad faith, inconsistency, and unreliability” of the US government. It added that Tehran “will take whatever measures it considers necessary to safeguard its national interests and national security”.

The decision came just hours after Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) fired missiles and drones at ships near the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most important shipping routes.

Peace deal under pressure

The current tensions have put the US-Iran memorandum of understanding under fresh strain. The agreement, signed last month, extended the ceasefire between the two countries after months of conflict.

The 14-point deal states that all fighting would end “on all fronts”. It also says Iran will never develop a nuclear weapon.

The agreement also includes plans for a $300 billion (£220 billion) fund for Iran’s reconstruction and economic development, although the United States is not required to contribute money to it.

Another important part of the agreement requires Iran and Oman, which both border the Strait of Hormuz, to hold talks with other Gulf countries on the future administration and maritime services in the waterway.