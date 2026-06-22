The global oil market finds itself caught between different narratives. On one hand, veteran oil trader and market commentator Dan Dicker is warning that crude prices could shoot up to as much as $135 a barrel if talks between the United States and Iran fail to produce a lasting agreement. On the other hand, the International Energy Agency (IEA) believes the world could be swimming in oil by 2027, creating a surplus large enough to pull prices lower.

Fresh uncertainty after US-Iran talks hit another hurdle

Efforts to move forward with peace talks between the United States and Iran suffered a setback this week after Tehran temporarily stepped back from negotiations being held in Switzerland.

The move came as a protest against Israel’s ongoing military operations in Lebanon, which Tehran believes violate the already fragile ceasefire agreement. In addition, Trump issued a warning to Iran over Hormuz that further angered the Iranian delegation, who in return are now demanding an apology.

Financial markets responded almost immediately to news of the pause. Brent crude rose more than 2% in early trading as investors reacted to the growing uncertainty. Traders moved to price in the possibility of renewed disruptions to oil supplies from the Gulf if the diplomatic process stalls further.

Expert warns of sharp price spike

Dicker believes the biggest threat facing the oil market is the ongoing uncertainty around the Strait of Hormuz. Speaking to Bloomberg, Dicker argued that the oil market is dangerously underestimating the impact of rapidly shrinking global stockpiles.

“You’re going to see a spike like you never saw before.” Oil market expert @Dan_Dicker predicts oil could surge up to $135/barrel unless a lasting agreement is reached with Iran, as global stockpiles near dangerously low levels. pic.twitter.com/2axnHstwPm — Bloomberg (@business) June 21, 2026

He said the key question is when the physical shortage of oil will finally be reflected in futures prices. According to him, unless the US and Iran reach a firm agreement that allows oil flows to resume at scale and helps rebuild inventories that have been drained over the past three months, the market could face a severe supply shock.

Dicker warned that once the reality of low stockpiles catches up with financial markets, oil prices may not rise gradually from $75 to $85 a barrel. Instead, he believes prices could surge from around $75 to as high as $135 within a month. “When these stockpiles reach the physical reality of the futures markets, you’re going to see a spike like you never saw before,” Dicker said.

He added, “And that’s why you’ve seen guys like Mike Worth at Chevron and the Exxon guy, the vice president, come out and say, look, when this happens, stockpiles are a disaster, and it’s really bad out there. Don’t blame us because we’ve got nothing to do with it. It’s not our fault,” he added.

According to data from the US Energy Information Administration (EIA), global producers have been drawing down oil stockpiles at an average rate of about 3.8 million barrels per day since the war began. In May alone, inventories fell by 143 million barrels.

Jeff Currie, co-chair of Abaxx Markets and a former Goldman Sachs commodities executive, has warned that once inventories are exhausted, prices may need to rise enough to reduce demand.

The IEA sees a very different future

While traders focus on near-term risks, the International Energy Agency is looking further ahead. In its latest Oil Market Report, the Paris-based agency said the world may be heading toward a large supply surplus by 2027.

The IEA expects global oil demand to rise by about 2 million barrels per day to 105.3 million barrels per day by 2027. At the same time, global oil supply could jump by roughly 8 million barrels per day, reaching around 110 million barrels per day.

That would leave the market with significantly more oil than it needs. The agency described the outlook as a “significant overhang emerging next year.”

Why the IEA expects more oil

The IEA’s forecast is based largely on the expectation that Middle Eastern production will recover. As the Strait of Hormuz gradually reopens and Iranian exports return, Gulf producers are expected to restore output that has been shut in during the conflict.

The agency added that ship-to-ship transfers in the Gulf of Oman have already helped boost regional throughput from about 9.6 million barrels per day in May to around 12 million barrels per day in early June. That suggests recovery has already started.

The IEA is not ignoring current challenges. It expects global supply to fall by 3.9 million barrels per day in 2026 before rebounding sharply in 2027. The agency also acknowledged that political issues, operational challenges and the lengthy process of clearing mines from the Strait of Hormuz could slow the recovery.

In short, the surplus is the IEA’s base-case forecast for 2027, not an immediate reality.

The IEA is not alone in predicting softer prices. JP Morgan has remained one of the most bearish voices throughout the conflict. The bank believes Brent could average around $60 a barrel in 2026, arguing that supply will eventually exceed demand despite current geopolitical tensions.

Two forecasts, two different timelines

The key point is that the bulls and bears are not really talking about the same period. The $135 scenario is largely about what could happen in 2026 if diplomatic efforts continue to fail and supply disruptions worsen while inventories remain low.

The IEA’s surplus forecast is focused on 2027, when it expects the conflict to be largely resolved and production to recover. Both outcomes could happen one after the other.

For now, oil is trading somewhere between those two extremes, with Brent remaining in the high-$80 range as investors wait for the next developments in US-Iran negotiations.