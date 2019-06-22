Office of religious freedom to be elevated, says Mike Pompeo

By: |
Published: June 22, 2019 10:57:34 AM

He announced the elevation of the Office of International Religious Freedom along with the Office of the Special Envoy to Monitor and Combat Anti-Semitism within the State Department.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (AP Photo)Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (AP Photo)

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has announced the elevation of the Offices of International Religious Freedom and the Special Envoy to Monitor and Combat Anti-Semitism within the State Department, saying that the American President Donald Trump has promoted religious freedom like never before in America’s foreign policy agenda.

He said that international religious freedom is a top priority for the Trump administration.

“The Trump Administration has promoted religious freedom like never before in our foreign policy agenda. Given our own great freedoms, it’s a distinctly American responsibility to stand up for faith in every nation’s public square,” Pompeo said in his remarks at the release of the 2018 annual report on International Religious Freedom.

He announced the elevation of the Office of International Religious Freedom along with the Office of the Special Envoy to Monitor and Combat Anti-Semitism within the State Department.

“Effective immediately, each of these two offices will report directly to the undersecretary for civilian security, democracy, and human rights,” he said.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. World News
  3. Office of religious freedom to be elevated, says Mike Pompeo
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Advertisement
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition
FinancialExpress_1x1_Imp_Desktop