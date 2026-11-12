Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang is facing fresh questions over his personal conduct after a report by The New York Times said he had an extramarital relationship with a senior executive who reported directly to him.

The report, published on Wednesday, November 11, cited five people who had worked at the company. It identified the executive as Kimberly Powell, Nvidia’s vice president of healthcare. Both Huang, 63, and Powell, 48, are married to other people.

The development comes just days after Huang admitted to being unfaithful to his wife in a message sent to Nvidia employees. The company is already investigating separate allegations that Huang may have been targeted by a foreign intelligence operation involving a woman believed by US intelligence officials to be a Chinese spy.

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Nvidia shares fell nearly 4% in extended trading after the New York Times report, according to Reuters.

Who is Kimberly Powell, the Nvidia executive named in the report?

According to the New York Times, Huang allegedly had a relationship with Kimberly Powell, who has been Nvidia’s vice president of healthcare since 2017. She joined the company in 2008.

Powell is responsible for Nvidia’s global healthcare business. According to her profile on the company’s website, her work covers hardware and software platforms for accelerated computing, artificial intelligence (AI) and visualisation.

These technologies are used in medical imaging, life sciences, drug discovery and healthcare analytics.

Powell joined Nvidia in 2008 and has gradually moved up the company’s ranks.

According to her LinkedIn profile, she was promoted to senior director of artificial intelligence business development in 2016. By late 2017, she had become the company’s vice president of healthcare.

She oversees programmes that look at how Nvidia’s chip technology can be used in higher education and healthcare, particularly in medical imaging devices, according to the company’s website.

Powell also represents Nvidia at technology conferences around the world, where she speaks about the company’s work.

At Nvidia’s annual GTC developer conference in San Jose in March, she spoke about how artificial intelligence could help bring new developments in healthcare and biology. Her presentation also included cartoon illustrations of Huang.

During the event, several Nvidia executives were staying at a nearby hotel for meetings, where Huang and Powell were allegedly seen together, according to the NYT.

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Huang already facing investigation over alleged Chinese spy links

The latest allegations come at a difficult time for Huang, who co-founded Nvidia in 1993 and turned it into the world’s leading supplier of artificial intelligence chips.

Last month, The New York Times reported that a Chinese executive who had grown close to Huang had been identified by US officials as an intelligence asset working for China.

The woman, who goes by the name Alice Huang, is suspected of working for Beijing’s intelligence services. China has denied the espionage allegations, while Alice Huang has not responded to requests for comment.

Earlier this month, after Huang admitted to having an affair, Nvidia’s board opened an investigation into the matter. The investigation is being led by the law firm Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz.



Disclaimer: The allegations regarding Jensen Huang’s relationship with Kimberly Powell are based on a report by The New York Times, which cited five people who worked at Nvidia. Neither Huang nor Powell has publicly confirmed the alleged relationship. Nvidia declined to comment on the report.



