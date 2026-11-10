Nvidia shares fell nearly 5% on Monday after the company announced a probe into CEO Jensen Huang’s reported ties with a business executive suspected of spying for China, according to US intelligence. The fall came even as the wider market traded higher, with both the S&P 500 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite gaining around 2% in midmorning trade.

US President Donald Trump said on Monday that the FBI was investigating Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang over reports that he had a relationship with a Chinese businesswoman suspected of being a spy for Beijing.

Trump said he had spoken to Huang, who told him that he did not know the woman was allegedly working for Chinese intelligence. The US President also said he was surprised by the allegations against the Nvidia chief, who is among his closest allies in Silicon Valley.

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“I know the FBI is looking into it,” Trump said. “I think that he’ll be in good shape,” he added.

Who is Jensen Huang and why is his position at Nvidia important?

Huang, 63, co-founded Nvidia in 1993 with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem. He has remained at the company’s helm since then, making him one of the longest-serving founder CEOs in Silicon Valley.

Born in Taiwan and raised in the US, Huang transformed Nvidia from a company known for making graphics chips for video games into the world’s leading supplier of processors used in artificial intelligence.

Nvidia’s chips are now central to the growth of AI, cloud computing, self-driving cars and other major technology developments.

When ChatGPT was launched in late 2022, Nvidia was already in a strong position to benefit from the growing demand for AI computing. Its valuation rose from around $420 billion in late 2022 to $4.5 trillion as of November 6, 2026, making it one of the world’s most valuable companies.

Huang’s trademark leather jackets, public appearances and product launches have also made him one of the most recognisable faces in the technology industry.

Huang has been married to Lori Huang for decades. The two met while studying engineering and have two children, both of whom work at Nvidia.

Their daughter, Madison Huang, is a senior director of product and technical marketing for physical AI platforms at Nvidia. Their son, Spencer Huang, manages robotics software products.

In a message to Nvidia employees on Sunday, Huang admitted that he had been unfaithful to his wife and took “full responsibility” for his actions. He did not share details about the relationship.

What is the alleged link between Huang and Alice Huang?

The controversy centres on Alice Huang, a Chinese citizen and former executive of Singapore-based cloud computing company Megaspeed.

The New York Times reported last month that she had developed a close relationship with Jensen Huang and allegedly passed information directly to the Chinese government.

US authorities had investigated Alice Huang and reportedly concluded that she was working as a Chinese intelligence asset.

The US has also been investigating Megaspeed over suspicions that the company helped Beijing gain access to advanced Nvidia AI chips that Washington has restricted from being shipped to China.

Megaspeed is an Nvidia customer and a cloud computing company based in Singapore. According to its website, it is an Nvidia Cloud Partner in the Asia-Pacific region. Its product offerings include Nvidia’s GB200 NVL72 and HGX H100 chips.

What did China say about the spy allegations?

On the other hand, China has rejected the allegations linking Alice Huang to its intelligence operations.

“The so-called Chinese spy narrative is purely a groundless accusation, slander, and a smear,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun told reporters in Beijing.

The allegations have also attracted attention in Washington. Since 2022, the US government has imposed restrictions on exports of advanced AI chips to China over concerns that the technology could strengthen Beijing’s military and technological capabilities.

The investigation into Huang’s alleged relationship with Alice Huang has raised fresh questions about whether sensitive company information or technology could have been exposed.

How is the Trump administration involved?

Huang’s relationship with Trump has coincided with several favourable policy developments for Nvidia. The US President has repeatedly praised the company’s chief and awarded him the country’s highest honour for scientific achievement in October.

On the same day Trump presented the award to Huang, the President disclosed that he had bought up to $1.6 million worth of Nvidia shares and sold up to $1 million worth of the company’s stock during the summer.

The New York Times also reported that Trump had been briefed about Huang’s relationship with Alice Huang. Trump said Huang told him he had no knowledge of the woman’s alleged links to Chinese intelligence. Meanwhile, US lawmakers have sought answers over the case, with Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries calling for restrictions on chip sales to China. The controversy could also push Congress to introduce stricter controls on China’s access to advanced AI chips.

How will Nvidia investigate the allegations?

Nvidia’s board has backed Huang, saying there is no reason to believe that US national security or company secrets were affected. An independent committee, assisted by outside legal counsel, will investigate the allegations, with Huang agreeing to cooperate.

The probe has raised questions about Nvidia’s future without Huang, who owns around 3.6% of the company and plays a central role in its strategy and daily management. However, unlike Meta and SpaceX, Nvidia does not have a dual-class share structure that gives its founder greater voting control.