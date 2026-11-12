Nvidia’s board is preparing to remove CEO Jensen Huang following reports of two extramarital affairs, including one involving a woman suspected by US intelligence officials of having links to Chinese intelligence, according to The Wall Street Journal (WSJ).

The report, which cited people familiar with the matter, said the board could meet as soon as Wednesday to decide Huang’s future at the company.

The news sent Nvidia shares down nearly 8% in after-hours trading on Wednesday. The stock fell more than 9% at one point after the report came out, according to CNBC.

Including the latest fall, Nvidia has lost around $600 billion in market value this week since its board announced an investigation into allegations surrounding Huang’s personal relationships.

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Huang’s possible exit could create a major leadership gap at the nearly $4 trillion chipmaker. He co-founded Nvidia more than three decades ago and helped turn it into the world’s leading supplier of AI chips.

Nvidia board weighs Jensen Huang’s future

According to the WSJ report, Nvidia’s board is preparing to discuss whether Huang should continue as CEO following the allegations.

His possible removal could be difficult for the company because Nvidia does not have a succession plan in place.

The latest report came just minutes after The New York Times reported that Huang had an alleged extramarital relationship with another Nvidia executive, Kimberly Powell, who reports directly to him.

Powell is the company’s vice president of healthcare. The New York Times cited five people who had worked at Nvidia in its report. When contacted by phone on Wednesday and asked about his relationship with Powell, Huang told the New York Times, “I don’t think you should be talking to me directly.”

He then ended the call.

Nvidia board looks for Jensen Huang’s possible successors: Bloomberg

According to Bloomberg, Nvidia’s board is working with an outside firm to identify potential successors and is considering appointing an interim CEO while it searches for a permanent replacement. The company’s directors met on Wednesday to discuss Huang’s future, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter.

The stock was down around 7% for the week and was heading towards its sixth consecutive weekly decline.

The fall also shows growing concerns about whether the huge investments being made in AI infrastructure can continue and generate enough returns.

The AI infrastructure trade came under particular pressure last week after the US midterm elections. Democrats won majorities in both houses of Congress, while dozens of ballot measures that could make it harder to build data centres also passed.

Nvidia has been among the biggest winners of the AI boom because its chips are used by companies to develop and run artificial intelligence systems.

How much control does Jensen Huang have over Nvidia?

Although Huang is the face of Nvidia and has led the company for decades, most of his shares are held jointly with his wife, Lori Huang, through family trusts.

Around 800 million Nvidia shares are held by these trusts. Huang personally owns around 70 million shares and has limited economic control over the company, according to CNBC.

Huang co-founded Nvidia in 1993 and helped turn it into one of the world’s most important technology companies. Its chips are now widely used to train AI models and run large AI workloads.

He has become one of the best-known faces of the AI industry. Customers and business rivals often refer to him simply as Jensen.

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Two alleged affairs put Nvidia CEO under scrutiny

The controversy surrounding Huang began with reports about his relationship with Alice Huang, a Chinese businesswoman suspected by US intelligence officials of having links to China’s intelligence services.

US intelligence officials have also alleged that Alice Huang was involved in helping arrange shipments of Nvidia chips to Chinese companies.

The latest reports about Kimberly Powell have added to the questions surrounding the Nvidia chief.

In a message to employees on Sunday, Huang admitted that he had been unfaithful to his wife and took “full responsibility” for his actions. However, he did not provide details about the relationship.

That same day, Nvidia’s board opened an investigation into whether Huang had been targeted by a foreign intelligence operation.

The investigation is being overseen by independent directors with the help of outside legal advisers. The board had expressed confidence in Huang when it announced the probe.

The company has also hired the law firm Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz to look into the allegations.

Why Jensen Huang’s possible exit matters for Nvidia

Huang co-founded Nvidia in 1993 with Curtis Priem and Chris Malachowsky. The company initially became known for making graphics chips used in computer games.

It later developed CUDA software, which allowed its processors to be used for general computing. This eventually helped Nvidia become a major player in artificial intelligence.

Today, Nvidia is one of the biggest beneficiaries of the global AI boom. Its chips are widely used by technology companies to train AI models and run large computing workloads.

Huang has led the company through this transformation over more than three decades.

His possible departure could therefore leave Nvidia facing a major leadership challenge at a time when its chips are central to the global AI industry and the technology rivalry between the US and China.

Disclaimer: The claims about Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang’s possible removal are based on a Wall Street Journal report citing people. Nvidia has not publicly confirmed that its board is considering removing Huang.