Nvidia’s board is not considering bringing back Jensen Huang as CEO, despite a growing campaign by employees, investors and some of Silicon Valley’s biggest names to get him reinstated, Reuters reported.

According to the Reuters report, more than 180,200 people have signed an online petition demanding Huang’s return, with Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney and Replit CEO Amjad Masad among those backing the campaign. US President Donald Trump has also said he would not mind seeing Huang return to the top job.

However, three people familiar with Nvidia’s board told Reuters that the company is not considering his return. The campaign has also raised concerns among corporate governance experts and some major investors, who say bringing Huang back before investigations into the allegations are complete could expose Nvidia to further legal and reputational risks.

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Huang stepped down last Thursday after reports of alleged affairs with employees, including a senior executive who reported directly to him, and a relationship with Chinese businesswoman Alice Huang, who is suspected of having links to China’s intelligence agencies.

Trump backs campaign to bring Huang back

Trump on Monday openly supported the campaign to reinstate Huang, saying he had learnt a lesson from the controversy.

“I think he learned a big lesson,” Trump said.

The US President added that he “would certainly not mind” if Huang returned as Nvidia CEO. He also said there was a “big group of people that would like him to return”.

“I’m signing it too,” Musk wrote on X while supporting the campaign. Sweeney also backed the former Nvidia chief, writing, “Save Jensen!”

The campaign, called ‘Stand With Jensen‘, has gained support from current and former Nvidia employees, shareholders and technology industry leaders.

Its website showed that more than 8,800 people had identified themselves as current Nvidia employees, while over 94,000 had listed themselves as shareholders. However, the organisers said professional details provided by signatories were self-reported and had not been independently verified.

In an open letter, the campaign organisers called on Nvidia’s board to bring Huang back while an independent investigation looks into the allegations.

“We write with gratitude for Jensen Huang and with a clear demand to the Board: bring Jensen back while an independent investigation establishes the facts,” the letter said.

The organisers also questioned whether Alice Huang was actually a Chinese spy and said the former CEO had been removed without being given a fair chance to respond.

“We are concerned that Jensen was removed without meaningful due process,” they said. “We have not been shown evidence substantiating the allegation that the woman at the centre of this controversy was a spy.”

What do US intelligence agencies know about the alleged Chinese spy?

US intelligence agencies are still trying to establish the extent of her relationship with China’s Ministry of State Security and whether Alice passed any information to Beijing, according to two sources familiar with the investigation cited by Reuters.

Evidence gathered so far suggests that she was likely an intelligence asset who shared information, rather than a fully trained spy, the sources said.

Trump, however, questioned whether she was a spy and said more investigation was needed.

“Nobody’s proven that she’s a spy. She may not be a spy,” he said on Monday.

He also remarked that “any woman coming to the country — that’s a beautiful woman that comes from China — they say she’s a spy.”

The New York Times had earlier reported that Trump was informed last year, and again earlier this year, that Huang was allegedly having an affair with a woman US intelligence agencies believed was a Chinese spy.

The Financial Times also reported that Huang had been discussing the possibility of returning to Nvidia with people close to him

Large investors may not support Huang’s return

One institutional investor in Nvidia, who spoke to Reuters on condition of anonymity, said they would be cautious about bringing him back. The investor pointed out that companies such as Apple and Microsoft had continued to perform well after their well-known leaders left.

Richard Windsor, an independent technology researcher, also expects large institutional investors to oppose Huang’s return while the investigations remain open.

He said bringing back the former CEO could create legal risks and uncertainty for the company.

“They’re very risk-averse,” Windsor said.

However, Windsor believes Nvidia shareholders could ultimately benefit from Huang returning because of the strong relationships he has built with the company’s customers and suppliers over the years.

Some investors have urged the company not to rush into replacing Huang before all the facts are known. Gavin Baker of Atreides Management and Brad Gerstner, CEO of Altimeter Capital Management, are among those who have called for a careful approach.

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Nvidia shares lose $800 billion in market value

The uncertainty surrounding Huang’s future has also hit Nvidia’s stock.

The company’s shares fell 4.1% on Monday, extending their recent losses. Nvidia has lost around $800 billion in market value since news of Huang’s personal relationships became public.

Its price-to-earnings ratio, which investors use to assess how expensive a stock is compared with its profits, has also fallen to 11.54 from 15.59. This is well below the Nasdaq Composite’s average of 20.8.

The latest decline came a day before Nvidia was due to announce its third-quarter earnings. The company is also facing a pending congressional investigation in the US.

Huang co-founded Nvidia more than three decades ago and played a major role in turning it into one of the world’s most valuable technology companies. His technical knowledge, business decisions and public appearances, often in his trademark black leather jacket, helped make him one of the most recognisable faces in the AI industry.

Even some of his biggest admirers are now taking a cautious position.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman said Huang had long been someone he admired, but he did not know enough about the Nvidia controversy to say whether the former CEO should return.

“Jensen has long been a hero of mine,” Altman said at Semafor’s Silicon Valley & the World forum on Monday.

“Heroes have flaws,” he added. “I am grateful for the company he’s built.”

Altman himself was removed as OpenAI CEO in 2023 before being quickly brought back.

Dan Ives, a financial analyst at Wedbush who had earlier called Huang the “Godfather of AI”, was less hopeful about his return.

“After this global scandal,” Ives wrote on Monday, “the old Jensen with the black leather jacket and rock star persona is gone for good.”

Huang enjoys celebrity-like popularity in Taiwan, where he was born, with his fan following often called “Jensanity”. Taipei 101, the island’s tallest skyscraper, displayed messages such as “Taiwan Loves Jensen” on Monday in support of him. Many Taiwanese see his exit as a loss for the island, given his role in boosting its technology industry, local businesses and tourism. Nvidia also depends heavily on Taiwan’s TSMC for manufacturing its advanced chips.