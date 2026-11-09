Nvidia has launched an independent investigation into reports that its CEO, Jensen Huang, may have been targeted by Chinese intelligence through his alleged relationship with a businesswoman suspected of passing information to Beijing, Reuters reported. The development comes as Huang admitted to being unfaithful to his wife and apologised to his family, employees and the company’s shareholders, Axios reported, citing a message he sent to his company on Sunday.

In a statement on Sunday, November 8, Nvidia‘s board said a committee of independent directors, assisted by outside legal counsel, would oversee the investigation. The board said it would examine all available information to determine whether the reported links had put US national security or the company’s confidential information at risk.

“While the Board has no reason to believe that either national security or NVIDIA secrets were compromised, the Board’s inquiry will examine all available information,” the company said.

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Huang has supported the investigation and agreed to cooperate with the review. Nvidia also said he remains committed to leading the company without interruption.

Jensen Huang admits to affair, apologises to wife and family

In an email to Nvidia employees on Sunday, Huang admitted that he had been unfaithful to his wife. He accepted responsibility for his actions and apologised to his family.

“I was unfaithful to my wife. My actions hurt her and our children. There is no excuse for what I did. I am deeply sorry,” Huang wrote, according to Axios.

He also addressed Nvidia employees, board members, business partners and shareholders, saying he understood that his actions had affected the trust they had placed in him.

He also addressed Nvidia employees, board members, business partners and shareholders, saying he understood that his actions had affected the trust they had placed in him.

“To my colleagues at Nvidia, including those I have worked alongside for decades, and to our board, partners, and shareholders around the world: you deserve better from me. Leading Nvidia is the privilege of my life. My responsibility is to serve you and be worthy of your trust. I have fallen short of that responsibility. I am fully committed to Nvidia and will work to earn back your confidence,” he added.

Huang, who co-founded Nvidia in 1993, also said he remained committed to protecting the company and supporting America’s national security.

Who is Alice Huang? What does the report say?

The investigation follows a report by The New York Times published on October 29, which said US intelligence officials believed that a Chinese businesswoman named Alice Huang may have been working as an intelligence asset for Beijing.

Alice Huang, who is not related to Jensen Huang, was previously a senior executive at Singapore-based Megaspeed International, a company that buys artificial intelligence chips from Nvidia.

According to the report, US authorities believed she had developed a close relationship with Jensen Huang and may have shared information with China’s ruling Communist Party.

The US government had also examined Megaspeed over concerns that the company may have helped China gain access to advanced AI chips that Washington has restricted from being shipped to the country.

The New York Times further reported that a memo circulated among Trump administration officials last spring referred to intelligence suggesting that Alice Huang was an asset of China’s Ministry of State Security.

US President Donald Trump was reportedly briefed on the findings but did not take any action, the report said.

Nvidia had earlier defended Huang’s interactions with customers, saying that he speaks with thousands of business executives every year. The company said meetings with customers are a normal part of his job and that its cloud customers in Asia receive ordinary business information, not sensitive trade secrets or information connected to US national security.

A Nvidia spokesperson also said the company was confident that the US government would inform it if officials believed someone posed a threat to American industry.

China’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun rejected the allegations on October 30, calling the reports “baseless and purely slanderous smears against China”, according to ABC News.

US lawmakers seek answers from Jensen Huang

The leaders of three House committees asked Huang on November 5 to appear before them in November for a closed-door briefing about his interactions with Alice Huang.

In a letter dated November 4, the lawmakers said the report raised “significant national security concerns regarding (China’s) access to sensitive US technology and information”.

“It is vital that Congress determines the extent to which US national security has been placed at risk,” they added.

The US government has been tightening restrictions on China’s access to advanced Nvidia chips and the equipment used to manufacture them since 2022.

ALSO READ Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang calls Megaspeed ties ‘Normal’ after spy allegations

Nvidia investigation adds pressure on company and its shares

The investigation comes at a difficult time for Nvidia, which is already facing investor concerns over the long-term growth of the artificial intelligence industry.

The company’s shares have given up their gains for the year amid a wider technology market sell-off driven by questions about whether the huge spending on AI will continue to deliver returns. Nvidia, valued at around $4.5 trillion, is one of the biggest companies at the centre of the AI boom.

The allegations could put further pressure on its shares and raise questions about Huang’s future as CEO.

The allegations come against the backdrop of growing tensions between Washington and Beijing over access to advanced AI technology.

The US government has banned the sale of Nvidia’s most advanced AI chips to China as part of its export restrictions. However, Nvidia has continued to push for permission to sell certain chips in the Chinese market.

Huang has argued that allowing American companies to supply these processors is better for the US and the wider world than allowing Chinese competitors to dominate the market.

Disclaimer: This story is based on information reported by Axios. The Financial Express has not independently verified the claims.