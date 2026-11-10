Nvidia and its CEO Jensen Huang have been sued by shareholders over allegations that they hid Huang’s alleged relationship with a woman suspected of working for Chinese intelligence, Reuters reported.

The proposed class-action lawsuit accuses the chipmaker and its chief executive of misleading investors by not disclosing the matter and the national security concerns surrounding it.

According to a Reuters report, the complaint was filed on Monday in a federal court in San Jose, California. The shareholders claim that the alleged relationship could have damaged Nvidia‘s reputation and affected its future business prospects.

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The lawsuit centres on Huang’s alleged relationship with Alice Huang, a former executive at Singapore-based data centre company Megaspeed. She is not related to the Nvidia CEO.

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The New York Times reported last month that US authorities had concluded Alice Huang was a Chinese intelligence asset.

Nvidia board launches investigation into Jensen Huang controversy

Nvidia’s board announced an investigation into the matter on Sunday. Independent directors have hired outside legal advisers to examine the circumstances surrounding the alleged relationship.

According to earlier reports, Nvidia has maintained that there is no evidence that national security or the company’s confidential business information was compromised.

The lawsuit, filed by shareholders led by Mark Kistenmacher, alleges that Nvidia and Huang failed to inform investors about the relationship and the concerns it raised. The shareholders are seeking unspecified damages, Reuters reported.

Huang had earlier addressed the personal matter in a message to Nvidia employees, acknowledging that he had been unfaithful to his wife.

“I was unfaithful to my wife,” he said.

However, he did not share further details about the alleged relationship.

US lawmakers raise concerns over Nvidia’s China links

The controversy has also brought fresh attention to concerns in Washington over the sale of advanced artificial intelligence chips and the possibility of restricted technology reaching China through third countries.

Democratic members of the House Foreign Affairs Committee have sought answers from Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick about the administration’s policies on technology exports.

Republican lawmakers have also sought a closed-door discussion with Huang.

ALSO READ Can Jensen Huang survive as Nvidia CEO after the alleged Chinese spy affair?

The concerns come as US lawmakers continue to examine how advanced AI chips are being distributed and whether restrictions on their sale to China are being properly enforced.

Nvidia shares fall 4.3%, lose $190 billion in market value

Nvidia shares fell 4.3% on Monday, wiping out around $190 billion from the company’s market capitalisation, Reuters reported.

The shareholder lawsuit was filed five minutes after the US stock market closed.

The legal case and the board’s ongoing investigation could keep Nvidia under scrutiny over its disclosures to investors and the security risks surrounding its technology exports.

Huang co-founded Nvidia and has led the Santa Clara, California-based company as it grew into the world’s most valuable chipmaker.

He has also become one of the most recognised figures in the global artificial intelligence boom, as demand for Nvidia’s chips has surged.

The company now faces questions over the alleged relationship, whether it posed any security concerns and whether shareholders were properly informed about the matter.