US President Donald Trump, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin issued a joint “Peace Declaration” after an unprecedented trilateral meeting in Shenzhen, China, on Thursday. The declaration covered nuclear risks, energy security and international institutions, but the leaders announced no major breakthrough on contentious issues such as the war in Ukraine or nuclear arms control.

The document, released by China’s state news agency Xinhua and the Kremlin, said the three countries would increase supplies of refined petroleum products to benefit countries worldwide, reported Reuters. The three world leaders also reaffirmed that a nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought.

They pledged to advance reforms of the United Nations and uphold the immunity enjoyed by state officials in international courts. The declaration also addressed the authority of international institutions, including the International Criminal Court (ICC), saying they must not abuse their jurisdiction.

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The energy commitment comes amid the Iran war, which has disrupted shipping through the Strait of Hormuz and raised concerns about global oil supplies. Trump said before the meeting that he and Xi shared strong views on the need to keep oil flowing through the strategic waterway. Xi did not directly mention Iran in his public remarks.

None of the three presidents made immediate statements after the meeting. Trump departed for the US shortly afterwards.

What did Trump, Xi and Putin discuss?

The meeting took place at Kylin Villa in Shenzhen, on the sidelines of an Asia-Pacific summit. At the start of the talks, Trump described the gathering as historic. “We are really making history,” he told Xi and Putin. “No peace was ever forged by declining opportunities for engagement,” he said.

Putin spoke about areas where the three countries could share interests, including efforts to resolve regional conflicts. Referring to Ukraine, he said they had “numerous shared interests in the settlement of regional conflicts, including obviously the conflict in Ukraine”.

Xi did not directly mention the war but spoke about the impact of relations between major powers on global stability.

“History tells us that when major powers live in harmony, the world is at peace. When major powers clash, the world falls into turmoil,” he said.

Xi also called for diplomatic solutions to conflicts. “China, Russia, and the United States should continue encouraging parties to conflicts to sit down and engage in talks, and resolve disputes through political and diplomatic means,” he said.

The three countries have significant differences over Ukraine, Iran, nuclear weapons and trade. Their meeting has also drawn attention from smaller Asia-Pacific nations concerned that their interests could be overlooked in discussions among the major powers.

Three major powers at meeting

The summit brought together three countries with the world’s largest nuclear arsenals at a time of heightened geopolitical tensions. Nuclear arms control was a key priority for Trump, who has pushed for China to join discussions with Washington and Moscow, despite Beijing’s earlier reluctance.

The US and Russia possess significantly larger nuclear arsenals than China. Trump acknowledged the difficulty of disarmament during the opening exchange. “It’s not an easy thing to do – give them up,” he told Xi and Putin, reported Reuters. The meeting, however, produced no announced nuclear arms control agreement.

The diplomatic significance of the gathering was also underscored by Xi’s reception of Trump at the airport. According to Xinhua, it was the first time Xi had personally welcomed a visiting leader at the airport since becoming China’s president. The gesture reciprocated Trump’s reception of Xi at Joint Base Andrews in September.

Trump praised the ceremony, describing it as a “win” for both countries. He also highlighted the “fanfare, the beauty, the pageantry, the thousands of people, the young children, the soldiers”.

The welcome contrasted with the more muted reception for other leaders attending the summit, including Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi. Relations between Japan and China have deteriorated since Takaichi’s 2025 remarks about possible Japanese military involvement if a Chinese move on Taiwan threatened Japanese territory.

Takaichi said at the summit that Japan’s position on Taiwan had not changed since 1972. Japan and Taiwan also reported Russian military aircraft incursions during the week. Xi, meanwhile, raised Taiwan in his discussions with Trump, telling the US president that Washington must “do the right thing” to avoid major setbacks in its relationship with Beijing.

Trade and technology tensions formed another backdrop to the meeting. Xi and Putin criticised Western trade protectionism and sanctions during their speeches at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) proceedings. Xi called for “free and open” trade, while Western governments have criticised China’s manufacturing-led economic model for contributing to global trade imbalances, reported Reuters.

Putin described Russia as an important contributor to food and energy security in the Asia-Pacific region. Trump said the US had been a Pacific power for hundreds of years.

The meeting also followed an extension of the US-China trade truce this month. However, tensions remain over reports that Nvidia chips were diverted to China through Southeast Asian countries, amid concerns about the effectiveness of US export controls and China’s access to advanced semiconductor technology.