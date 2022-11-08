Nuclear energy play, Rosatom takes part in COP27 in Egypt

Rosatom will take part in the 2022 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP27), which is being held in Sharm el-Sheikh in Egypt from November 6-18. Rosatom representatives will participate in several events dedicated to the role of nuclear energy and nuclear technologies in helping countries and regions overcome challenges in sustainable development.

On November 10, representatives from Rosatom Corporate Academy and members of Impact Team 2050, a youth advisory council under auspices of Rosatom’s Director General, are expected to participate in Young and Future Generations Day events taking place at the “Youth and Children” and “SDG7” pavilions.

The events will see the launch of the Youth Energy Transition Commission and a presentation of the BRICS Youth Energy Forecast.

On November 15 (Energy Day), participants of a Rosatom-organised side event will discuss nuclear energy’s contribution to solving sustainable development challenges in African countries.

Representatives from nuclear energy organisations in Egypt, Nigeria, Ghana and South Africa will share their experience selecting green technologies, updates on large-capacity nuclear power plant construction projects and thoughts on such projects’ potential impact on the broader regional economy.

The event will be attended by Rosatom’s First Deputy Director General, Director of Development and International Business Kirill Komarov, Board Chairman of Egypt’s Nuclear Power Plant Authority Dr. Amged El-Wakeel, Chairman and CEO of the Nigerian Atomic Energy Commission Yusuf Aminu Ahmed, Director of Renewable and Nuclear Energy at Ghana’s Ministry of Energy Robert Sogbaji, and Nuclear Industry Association of South Africa representative Knox Mzebenzi.

On November 15, at an official COP27 event dedicated to Russia’s approaches to climate change mitigation, Rosatom Director General Alexey Likhachev will discuss nuclear energy’s contribution to the low-carbon development of Russia’s economy and the ability of nuclear technologies to help counteract climate change.

Rosatom is also scheduled to participate in a thematic exposition titled “Russia’s Innovative Approaches to Climate Adaptation and Mitigation,” which will be held on November 16 and 17 at Russia’s COP27 booth.