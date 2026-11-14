In the space of about a week, a young man in Madras lost both his elder brothers to the same wasting illness.

Purushotham, the eldest, had been making arrangements for a travel scholarship that would take his younger brother to America. It was a chance at a better future, even a way out of the difficulties that had followed the family for years. Before he could see that dream come true, Purushotham died of a sprue-like illness.

Eight days later, his second brother, Krishnamoorthy, died of the same disease, according to a biography hosted on the NCBI database.

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The young man who survived was Yellapragada SubbaRow, and he knew the illness all too well. Around two months before his wedding, he too had suffered from severe diarrhoea resembling tropical sprue. The medicines available at the time failed to help him. It was Dr Achanta Lakshmipathi who finally brought him back to health.

He had survived what had killed his brothers, but their deaths would stay with him. Somewhere in that grief, a purpose began to take shape. SubbaRow would spend the rest of his life searching for ways to fight the diseases that had taken so much from him and from countless other families.

Yellapragada Subbarow | India Post, Government of India [GODL]

He helped develop a method for measuring phosphorus in the laboratory, studied the energy molecules that power muscle, led the team that produced folic acid, oversaw the discovery of the first tetracycline antibiotic and contributed to the work that led to methotrexate, a drug that would transform cancer treatment and the management of autoimmune diseases. Despite the lives his work touched, his own name remains largely forgotten.

“You have probably never heard of Dr Yellapragada SubbaRow,” the American writer Doron K. Antrim wrote in Argosy magazine in April 1950. “Yet because he lived, you may be alive and well today; because he lived, you may live longer.” It is a remarkable tribute to a man whose work reached millions, even if his name did not.

A poor family in Bhimavaram

SubbaRow was born on 12 January 1895 in Bhimavaram, then part of the Madras Presidency and now in Andhra Pradesh’s West Godavari district. He was the third of seven children in a poor family that had once enjoyed a better standing, according to a 2024 review by Kayidhi and colleagues in the Journal of the Association of Physicians of India (JAPI). The Digital Journal of Clinical Medicine traces the Yellapragada name to a minister at the court of the Nawab of Golconda in the 17th century. The family’s fortunes declined after SubbaRow’s grandfather, Subbaraju, died.

His father, Jagannatham, had to retire early from the government revenue service because of illness. His mother, Venkamma, was left to hold the family together.

School did not interest the young SubbaRow. He often skipped classes and ran away from home twice, the NCBI biography records. At 13, he wanted to go to Varanasi and sell bananas. At 18, he wanted to become a monk.

He failed his matriculation examination, and Venkamma sold her jewellery to give him another chance. He passed only on his third attempt. By then his father had died of beriberi, just two months before the examination.

The family had lost its main breadwinner, but SubbaRow carried on. At Presidency College in Madras, a roommate named Narayana Moorthy supported him, JAPI notes, and he completed his intermediate examination with distinction in mathematics. For a young man who had struggled to stay in school, it was an important step forward.

In 1915, he joined Madras Medical College with financial assistance from Kasturi Suryaprakasha Row (Hektoen International)

Torn between God and science

Even after reaching college, SubbaRow was unsure which way his life should go. He was pulled between the pursuit of money and power and a life devoted to science and religion, and he eventually came to believe that true happiness lay in serving others.

He joined the Ramakrishna Mission, intending to become a saint, and put his studies on hold for two years. He practised yoga every day and developed a deep interest in Advaita philosophy. There was one obstacle: the mission required written consent from his mother, and Venkamma refused to give it. She did not want her son to give up his future for monastic life.

The saints then encouraged him to study medicine, suggesting that he could serve society by treating the sick. Hektoen International reads this period as part of his search for Paramartha, the highest truth, rather than a search for fame. Yet a promise he made to his mother, recorded in the Digital Journal of Clinical Medicine, suggests a strong wish to prove himself as well: “I must win a name in the world; then only would life be worthwhile.”

He would eventually make a name, though not in the way he might have imagined. His discoveries would speak for him long after his death.

In 1915, he joined Madras Medical College with financial assistance from Kasturi Suryaprakasha Row. On 10 May 1919, he married Row’s daughter, Seshagiri.

Khadi, a lesser degree and a closed door

Medical college brought another setback. Inspired by Mahatma Gandhi’s call to boycott British goods, SubbaRow began wearing surgical gowns made of khadi, a choice his surgery professor, M C Bradfield, did not appreciate.

Despite performing well in his examinations, SubbaRow was awarded only a Licentiate of Medicine and Surgery (LMS) in 1921, rather than a full MBBS degree. The qualification shut him out of the Madras Medical Services. For someone who had fought so hard to reach medical school, it was a painful blow.

SubbaRow wanted better laboratories and the freedom to investigate the diseases that had afflicted his family (JAPI)

He took up a teaching post at Dr Lakshmipathi’s Ayurvedic College in Madras, teaching anatomy and physiology and eventually rising to vice-principal. His interest in Ayurveda deepened. He compiled a compendium of Ayurvedic treatments and came to believe in its tri-dosha theory.

There is an interesting connection here. The Ayurvedic medicine that had helped save his own life was made from Eclipta alba, a plant later found to be a good source of folic acid, the vitamin he would one day help produce.

But teaching paid little and left almost no room for serious research. SubbaRow wanted better laboratories and the freedom to investigate the diseases that had afflicted his family. The prospect of America took shape when a visiting American doctor associated with the Rockefeller Foundation’s anti-hookworm campaign encouraged him to pursue further studies at Harvard. Then came the deaths of his brothers, which made the journey more urgent. His father-in-law stepped in to help finance it.

Bedpans in Boston

SubbaRow reached Boston in October 1922. He left behind more than his home: his wife, Seshagiri, was pregnant and stayed in India.

His father-in-law and MSN Charities had made the journey possible, with the charity providing a scholarship of Rs 1,500 a year for three years. It was nowhere near enough. He was short of 50 dollars for his registration fee at the School of Tropical Medicine, and Dr Strong, the American doctor who had encouraged him to come, helped him register.

Because he held an LMS rather than a full degree, SubbaRow was not eligible for the scholarships and internships open to other students, and had to find other ways to survive. He worked at Peter Bent Brigham Hospital from 7 pm to 1 am, after attending classes from 9 am to 5 pm. His days were long and his sleep was short. Yet he continued.

He wrote long letters to his wife in Telugu and to his father-in-law in English, describing his life in America. His first research project, an attempt to grow Entamoeba in the laboratory, failed, though the experience helped him build important laboratory skills, JAPI notes.

He earned his diploma in tropical medicine in 1924. Then came another personal tragedy. Seshagiri gave birth to a boy on 12 April 1924, and the child died within months. SubbaRow was thousands of miles away. Seshagiri later told his biographer S.P.K. Gupta: “It is my misfortune that he never returned, but our marriage played a crucial role in helping him fulfil the mission of his life. It provided him the opportunity to earn his medical degree and pursue research in the USA.”

His life had already been marked by loss. He kept devoting himself to the work that had brought him to America.

Measuring phosphorus, finding the engine of muscle

At Harvard, Professor Otto Folin assigned SubbaRow to work with Cyrus Fiske, who was trying to develop a more accurate way to measure phosphorus in body tissues.

Together they developed a colour-based method that became widely used in biological research. Phosphate in a sample was made to react with ammonium phosphomolybdate, and the compound was then reduced to produce an intense blue colour that could be measured. An earlier reducing agent, hydroquinone, had proved difficult to use; SubbaRow found that aminonaphtholsulphonic acid gave far more reliable results.

By December 1924, the pair had refined the method enough to present it to the American Society of Biological Chemists. Their paper, “The colorimetric determination of phosphorus,” appeared in the Journal of the Biological Chemistry in 1925 and became one of the most influential scientific papers of its time, with more than 20,000 citations.

But the phosphorus method was only the beginning. Using it, SubbaRow and Fiske turned to the chemistry of muscle. In 1927, they discovered phosphocreatine and established its role in muscle activity. Resting muscles stored large amounts of it, its levels fell when muscles contracted, and they returned to normal when the muscles relaxed. They also identified ATP, now recognised as the principal source of energy for metabolic processes, as a source of energy for this process.

It was a major step towards understanding how the human body produces and uses energy. Once again, though, recognition went elsewhere: a researcher named Lohmann discovered ATP independently around the same time and published first, and received much of the credit, according to JAPI.

SubbaRow received his PhD from Harvard in 1929. He had arrived with little money and a qualification the institution did not fully recognise, and he had now helped produce research that would shape biology for decades. His biggest professional disappointment, however, was still ahead.

The credit he gave away

SubbaRow believed in teamwork. “Victories in science are rare to achieve single-handedly; no man should get the (entire) credit,” he is quoted as saying in the JAPI review, whose authors add that he and Fiske were never brisk displayers of their work.

That modesty came at a price. In 1935, Fiske was being considered for a full professorship at Harvard Medical School, largely on the strength of research into phosphorus, phosphocreatine and ATP, fields in which SubbaRow had contributed a great deal. SubbaRow played down his own role and said he had merely carried out Fiske’s ideas in the laboratory. According to the NCBI biography, this cost him his dream of tenure and a research team of his own. He was appointed Instructor in 1936 and Associate in 1938, positions that did not give him full independence.

George Hitchings, who later won the Nobel Prize, had a pointed view of the consequences. As quoted by Medbound Times, he said: “Some of the nucleotides isolated by Subbarow had to be rediscovered years later by other workers because Fiske, apparently out of jealousy, did not let Subbarow’s contributions see the light of day.” That is Hitchings’ interpretation, and other accounts point to structural factors instead. EBSCO notes that as a foreign national at Harvard during the Depression, SubbaRow’s chances of promotion were limited.

His work on the liver also bore fruit. After Dr George H Minot and Dr William P Murphy of Boston found that whole liver meal could cure pernicious anaemia, SubbaRow produced a liver concentrate in 1935 that, in 15 mg injectable doses, worked as well as an entire liver meal, JAPI reports. During these experiments he also isolated niacin, biotin and pantothenic acid, the review says, though credit for those vitamins went to other scientists.

Half a salary for a new building

Denied a permanent post at Harvard, SubbaRow joined Lederle Laboratories at Pearl River, New York, in 1940, as associate director of research. Lederle was part of American Cyanamid. He became director of research in 1942.

The terms of his hiring became a favourite story. Lederle offered 14,000 dollars a year, and SubbaRow said he would take half if the company built a new research building for him. He told William Berenberg, the head of Lederle, that he wanted modern facilities and freedom from money worries. He cared about the money, the biography website says, not for personal benefit but for the chance to work in a modern laboratory.

Folic acid and a pink solution he missed

SubbaRow’s search for a cure for tropical sprue, the illness that had threatened his own life and killed his brothers, lasted 18 years, according to JAPI. Lucy Wills had observed that a dietary factor could cure anaemia in pregnancy, and Bob Stokstad identified the chemical structure of folate. Under SubbaRow worked a team the JAPI authors call the “folic acid boys,” who isolated a chick growth factor and prepared a fermentation broth from liver. The team produced crystalline folic acid in the early 1940s, and it cured patients with sprue.

Then a puzzle appeared. Some patients treated with folic acid improved in their blood counts but went on to develop neurological problems. SubbaRow suspected another factor was responsible and kept working. He isolated a pink solution from liver but failed to recognise it. Merck later announced the isolation of crystalline vitamin B12, pink in colour, the missing factor.

From a vitamin to a leukaemia drug

The folic acid work led somewhere nobody expected: cancer. Richard Lewisohn of Mount Sinai Hospital had found that folic acid suppressed breast cancer growth in mice. SubbaRow’s team then noticed something strange. Folic acid taken from liver increased cancer cell growth, while folic acid from the fermentation broth stopped it. The broth compound, teropterin, had three glutamate residues compared with the liver form. It caused complete regression of breast tumours in 40 per cent of mice, JAPI says, and an injection into the neck tumour of the baseball legend Babe Ruth reportedly brought a remarkable extension of life and considerable relief from pain.

SubbaRow went on to find related compounds, methyl pteroic acid and pteroyl aspartate, and took them to Boston to work with Sidney Farber, who was also studying antifolates. Between November 1947 and April 1948, Farber treated 16 children with acute undifferentiated leukaemia. Ten had a temporary remission, and Farber and colleagues published the best results, in five children, in the New England Journal of Medicine in 1948. Scientists criticised the toxicity of the drugs, yet the paper remains among the most cited in leukaemia treatment, according to the JAPI authors. The Digital Journal notes that Farber acknowledged SubbaRow and his team in the paper.

A chemist working under SubbaRow then found aminopterin, which was 100 times more potent but had a narrow safety margin. SubbaRow pushed on towards a better molecule, which led to methotrexate. For this, JAPI says, he has been hailed as the “Father of Targeted Cancer Chemotherapy.” EBSCO adds a twist: Farber’s first idea, that folic acid itself might help, was wrong, because it sped up leukaemic cells, and only the modified analogues worked.

The story did not stop with cancer. In 1951, Dr Richard Gubner gave aminopterin to seven patients with rheumatoid arthritis, following rat experiments with Oleson, an associate of SubbaRow. Six improved, though flare-ups followed when the drug was stopped. One patient also had psoriasis, and both conditions eased. In 1983, Weinblatt and colleagues ran the first randomised placebo-controlled trial of low-dose methotrexate in 28 patients with rheumatoid arthritis. Lederle funded the study, which helped pave the way to approval by the US Food and Drug Administration, JAPI notes.

Today, the JAPI authors call methotrexate an anchor drug in rheumatoid arthritis, other autoimmune rheumatic diseases and vasculitis. Indian dermatologists rely on it because it is cheap and effective, the biography site adds, often without knowing the man behind the molecule.

Battlefield soil and a drug for filariasis

At Lederle, SubbaRow also turned to antibiotics. Soldiers who fought in the Second World War were asked to collect soil samples on the battlefield and bring them back, JAPI says. In 1941, he had recruited Benjamin Duggar, a retired professor of mycology, as a consultant. From the soil, Duggar grew Streptomyces aureofaciens, strain A377.

Chlortetracycline, the first tetracycline, came from this mould and was named aureomycin for its golden yellow colour. It is regarded as the first broad-spectrum antibiotic, active against both gram-positive and gram-negative bacteria. It was presented at a symposium on 21 July 1948, two weeks before SubbaRow died, and he took a backseat when Duggar introduced it, according to the Digital Journal. Polymyxin was found during the same work, and doxycycline, a tetracycline derivative, helped control a plague epidemic in India in 1994.

SubbaRow also worried about soldiers’ health in the Pacific. In 1941, he began a project to protect American troops from parasitic diseases. In 1947, working with cotton rats infected with Litomosoides carinii, his team developed diethylcarbamazine, an orally administered drug free of metals. The World Health Organization has approved it for filariasis ever since. The disease blocks lymphatic flow and produces elephant-like legs, and, as Hektoen International notes, it was rampant in SubbaRow’s birthplace.

Why so few know his name

Part of the answer may lie in his name itself. Subba Rao is as common in Andhra Pradesh as John Smith is in North America, Hektoen International points out, so SubbaRow changed the spelling of his own.

The larger reasons lie in character and circumstance. He neither sold his discoveries nor sought patents, the Digital Journal says. He rarely lectured or presented at conferences and avoided interviews and lecture tours. Gupta wrote of him: “He was quite determined that the time allotted to him on earth should be completely devoted to finding cures for ailments that plagued mankind.” His humility and refusal to seek credit may be why he never achieved prominence, the JAPI authors suggest.

The Nobel Prize never came. The Hektoen International authors recall a line from SubbaRow himself: “Science simply prolongs life, but religion deepens it.”

Honours that came late

SubbaRow died peacefully in his sleep of a massive heart attack in August 1948, aged 53. According to the NCBI biography, he was working on a polio drug at the time, and his funeral was held at the Emmanuel Baptist Church in Ridgewood, New Jersey. His obituaries ran in Science, the New York Times and the New York Herald-Tribune, which called him “one of the most eminent medical minds of the century.”

Recognition arrived slowly. American Cyanamid placed a plaque at Pearl River and built a memorial library in his name. The fungus Subbaromyces splendens was named for him in 1953 by Clifford Hesseltine, and another species, Subbaromyces aquatica, was named at Osmania University in Hyderabad.

Busts stand at Rangaraya Medical College in Kakinada, the National Institute of Nutrition and the Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences in Hyderabad. India issued a stamp in his centenary year, 1995. More recently, researchers named a jumping spider, Tanzania yellapragadai, after him in 2022, the Andhra Pradesh government renamed the Government Medical College in Eluru for him in 2024, and the University of Hyderabad holds a chair in his name.

Near the end, he reportedly said, “If God will spare me another couple of years, maybe we can cure another disease.” He had already cured more than most.