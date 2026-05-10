Chiranjeevi Kolla, a 37-year-old Indian man living in California, died after battling Valley fever for nearly a month, according to his family and a fundraiser created in his memory.

Kolla’s family said the illness first appeared like a normal flu in early April. But his condition worsened, forcing him to seek emergency medical care. Doctors initially suspected severe pneumonia before tests confirmed Valley fever, a fungal infection caused by breathing in spores from soil, reported Times Of India.

His cousin, Rama Koteswara Rao, shared details of the medical struggle through a GoFundMe campaign started to support the family after his death. “The doctors had done all that medicine could do. After thirty long days of machines and monitors and prayers, his exhausted body could fight no longer,” the fundraiser said.

Kolla is survived by his wife, Pavani Marella, and their five-year-old son, Vihan. Family members described him as a hardworking man devoted to both his job and his family.

“If you knew Chiranjeevi, you already know what we lost,” the fundraiser said. “He was the kind of person who never raised his voice, never cut a corner, and never made anyone feel small,” it added. The fundraiser said, “Everyone who worked with him respected him. Everyone who knew him loved him.”

What is Valley fever?

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Valley fever is a lung infection caused by the fungus Coccidioides. The fungus lives in soil and dust in parts of the southwestern United States and some Pacific regions.

People can become infected after breathing in fungal spores carried through the air. The disease is most common in states such as California, Arizona, Nevada and New Mexico.

Health officials say many people who contract Valley fever either do not develop symptoms or recover without treatment. However, some infections become severe, attacking the lungs or spreading to other parts of the body.

The CDC estimates that around 20,000 cases of Valley fever are reported in the United States every year. Doctors also say the disease is often misdiagnosed because early symptoms resemble the flu or pneumonia.

Kolla’s family said that this happened in his case as well. “Doctors first called it severe pneumonia. Then the tests came back: it was Valley Fever,” the fundraiser said.

The infection severely damaged his lungs. Doctors later intubated Kolla and placed him on a ventilator as his condition became critical.

GoFundMe campaign

Kolla spent about 30 days in intensive care before he died. His family now faces major financial pressure after the costly hospital treatment.

The GoFundMe campaign seeks to raise $300,000 to help cover hospital bills, funeral expenses and living costs for his wife and young son over the next year.

According to the fundraiser, the money will support final rites in both California and India and help the family manage daily expenses after losing its main provider.

The fundraiser described Kolla as “the heart of his household and its primary provider.” The online campaign has already received more than 2,700 donations and reached about 60 percent of its fundraising target.

Who is Chiranjeevi Kolla?

According to his LinkedIn profile, Chiranjeevi Kolla built a career in technology and DevOps engineering. He worked as a lead engineer at Apree Health in California and previously served as a senior member of Technical Staff at Castlight Health in the San Francisco Bay Area.

Before moving to the United States, Kolla worked in Hyderabad for companies including Imaginea Technologies and Indmax.