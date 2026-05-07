Managing a ₹25-lakh education loan at 23, while adjusting to a new country, a new system, and an unfamiliar culture, meant the pressure was never far away.

In a conversation with financialexpress.com, Sanyogita Bhosle, a food scientist now building her career in Europe, recalled standing at Mumbai airport years ago, clutching a 35 kg suitcase that contained everything she owned. Her hands trembled slightly. It was her first international flight. She was heading to Ireland completely alone, no relatives, no friends, no safety net, with a heart full of dreams and a mind filled with fear.

“It wasn’t just clothes or books,” said Bhosle. “It was my comfort, my memories, my identity. I was scared, more than I showed.”

Back home in Kolhapur, life had offered her a safer, smaller path. Fresh out of engineering, she received her first job offer: ₹15,000 a month. For many, it would have been a relief, a start. But for Bhosle, it felt like the beginning of a life half-lived. It felt limiting. It didn’t match the curiosity she had built around food science during her studies.

“As a fresh graduate, like many others, I did explore job opportunities in India. When I received my first offer, I was grateful but at the same time, I felt a strong need to grow further.”

So she chose the harder road. She took a ₹25 lakh education loan and moved across the world to study a Master’s in Functional Foods and Product Development at the University of Limerick.

“It wasn’t easy,” she said. “Even after deciding, I kept questioning myself. When the risk is this big, doubts are natural. But my passion for food technology kept pushing me. It’s not just about food; it’s science, chemistry, and research. It impacts people’s lives.”

First flight, no safety net: Landing in Ireland alone at 23

Her parents raised her with a clear philosophy. They always said, “If you want to truly grow, you cannot stay in one place forever.” At the time, Bhosle did not fully grasp the meaning of those words. It was only after moving to Ireland that she truly came to understand them.

However, the first few days in Ireland were not the fairy tale she had half-imagined. “Everything was unfamiliar. The people, the culture, the system, it all felt bigger than me. The first few days were confusing. Quiet. A little lonely.” And in the back of her mind, the enormity of the risk never let her forget what was at stake.

“There were moments of stress and self-doubt, especially when I had to balance studies, expenses, and future uncertainty. It constantly reminded me that I had taken a big risk, and I had to make it worth it.”

What changed things was the university itself. The University of Limerick offered something she had not encountered in India. “Professors and students worked more like a team. There was openness, no hesitation in asking questions, no fear of being wrong.” Labs were practical, not merely theoretical. Presentations, team leadership, and cross-cultural exchange became as much a part of the curriculum as the science itself.

‘Published my first research paper at 24’

Soon, the validation she had been quietly chasing came in two forms, almost simultaneously. At 24, she became a published author in an international research journal.

“One of my biggest dreams during my master’s was to publish a research paper. And with the support of my professors, I achieved it at the age of 24. Becoming a published author in an international journal was a moment I will never forget.”

Days later, she received her first job offer from a multinational beverage company. “It made me realise how far I had come,” she said.

100 job applications, zero callbacks and then one big ‘Yes’

Getting to that offer, however, required enduring something that broke her confidence before it rebuilt it. Rejection after rejection followed. Each one hurt. During those moments, she leaned on her father’s words. He reminded her: “You are still very young. If a rejection affects you this much today, how will you handle bigger challenges?” she recalled.

He encouraged her to pause, reset, and try again, patiently and consistently. “One thing he said stayed with me: try not just 10 times, but as many times as it takes,” she said. Looking back, she calls that phase transformative. “It didn’t stop me, it made me stronger.”

“I received my first job offer from a multinational beverage company. Looking back, the biggest difference wasn’t just in the education system, it was in the mindset it created. It taught me to believe in collaboration over competition, growth over perfection, and resilience over fear. I didn’t just earn a degree there, I found confidence, direction, and a stronger version of myself.”

A life she built on her own terms

Currently working in a European corporate environment, Bhosle said stability has taken on a new meaning. “It’s about feeling valued, having clarity in your role, and knowing your work matters,” she said.

She is now in her mid-transition era, navigating a job change on a work visa, with her eyes on opportunities across Europe, the UK, Dubai, and Singapore. The destination matters less to her than the environment. “I’m looking for a place where I can contribute, keep learning, and be surrounded by people who inspire me. The right workplace can shape not just your career, but your entire perspective.”