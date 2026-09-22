Indian founders have built a significant presence in the global startup ecosystem, with the US emerging as the biggest destination for unicorns created by entrepreneurs who grew up in India.

Data from Dealroom’s Indian Diaspora Index, developed with Prosus, shows that 638 founders born in India are behind 323 unicorns globally. Of these unicorns, 61% were built in the US. Dealroom identifies a founder’s origin using biographical and education information rather than their current address.

The companies covered by the index have a combined value of about $560 billion, according to Dealroom. The data offers a picture of how Indian-origin entrepreneurs have moved across borders and built companies in major startup ecosystems.

Here are five key findings:

1. US is home to 61% of Indian-origin founder unicorns

The US is by far the biggest destination for unicorns built by founders who grew up in India. Dealroom’s data shows that 61% of the 323 unicorns linked to these Indian-origin founders were built in the US.

The figure refers to where the companies were built, rather than where the founders live today. Dealroom determines founder origin through biographical and education information.

The broader Dealroom data also shows the strength of the US as a destination for international entrepreneurs. The US accounts for 66% of tracked cross-border founder moves, while the Bay Area alone accounts for 38%.

This means Indian-origin founders are part of a much wider global movement of entrepreneurs towards established startup hubs, with the US being the largest such destination.

2. Indian-origin founders are behind 323 unicorns worth about $560 billion

The Indian diaspora’s startup footprint is not limited to the number of founders or companies. Dealroom’s index identifies 638 founders born in India behind 323 unicorns, with the companies having a combined value of around $560 billion.

The figure represents the value of the companies covered by the index. It does not mean Indian founders personally own $560 billion.

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Founders may own different portions of their companies, while other shares can be held by investors, employees and other shareholders. Dealroom’s methodology also allows users to examine founder ownership separately from the overall company value.

The $560 billion figure therefore measures the economic value of companies associated with Indian-origin founders, rather than their personal wealth.

3. Indian-origin unicorns extend beyond US

Although the US accounts for the majority, Indian-origin founders have built unicorns in other countries as well. Dealroom’s diaspora index tracks companies according to where they are based, allowing it to distinguish between founder origin and company location.

This is important because the Indian-origin founder story is not limited to Silicon Valley or the US. Entrepreneurs who grew up in India have moved to different international startup hubs and built companies outside the country.

Dealroom’s broader founder research shows that international entrepreneurship is closely linked to established startup ecosystems. The Bay Area alone accounts for 38% of tracked cross-border founder moves, while the US as a whole accounts for 66%.

The Indian diaspora data therefore captures a wider global network rather than simply a US migration story.

4. International education is important part of founder journey

Dealroom’s data also points to the role of education and migration in the movement of future entrepreneurs. Among founders in its global dataset with known origin and university information, 35.6% studied outside their home country.

The US was the biggest destination among those who studied abroad, with 994 founders in the dataset. Dealroom also found that the median age of emigration for future breakout founders with known data was 22.

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The data does not establish that studying abroad causes founders to build companies overseas. But it shows that international education and early migration are common features in the career paths of many globally successful founders.

For Indian-origin entrepreneurs, this can create an early connection with the startup ecosystem in the country where they later build their companies.

5. India’s startup footprint is bigger than its domestic unicorn count

The Dealroom data also changes how India’s startup success can be measured. Dealroom’s India startup profile lists 131 decacorns and unicorns in India’s domestic startup ecosystem. But its Indian Diaspora Index separately tracks companies built outside India by founders who grew up in the country.

That means a founder with Indian roots can build a major global company without that company appearing in India’s domestic startup count.

The diaspora index captures this part of India’s entrepreneurial footprint by following where founders came from as well as where their companies were built.

The data shows that the Indian startup story therefore has two dimensions: companies created within India and companies created abroad by people who grew up in India.

With 638 founders behind 323 overseas unicorns and around $560 billion in combined company value, the diaspora represents a significant part of India’s wider global entrepreneurial footprint.