Aman Sanger was just a teenager when he started writing computer code. More than a decade later, the 25-year-old Indian-origin entrepreneur is acing one of the biggest technology deals of 2026.

Sanger is the co-founder and Chief Operating Officer of Anysphere, the company behind Cursor, an artificial intelligence-powered coding platform that has become one of the hottest products in the AI industry.

Now, Elon Musk’s SpaceX has secured an option to acquire the company in a deal worth around $60 billion, or alternatively enter into a strategic partnership valued at roughly $10 billion.

The move is part of SpaceX’s expansion in artificial intelligence and could help strengthen its efforts to build more advanced AI systems. For Sanger, it marks the latest milestone in a journey that began with a passion for coding and grew into a billion-dollar success story.

The meteoric rise of Cursor and its founder

Cursor is currently one of the fastest-growing software products in the world. The platform now serves millions of users and is used by 67% of Fortune 500 companies. Every day, developers generate hundreds of millions of lines of code using the software.

In 2023, Anysphere raised an $8 million seed round led by the OpenAI Startup Fund, alongside several prominent angel investors. During 2024 and 2025, it completed multiple funding rounds that pushed its valuation higher and higher.

By early 2025, Cursor had reached $100 million in annual recurring revenue (ARR), according to Forbes. Its Series B funding round valued the company at around $2.6 billion. Later, a Series C round raised $900 million at a valuation of approximately $9.9 billion, Forbes estimates.

Then came the breakthrough moment.

In November 2025, Anysphere announced a massive $2.3 billion Series D funding round co-led by Accel and Coatue. The deal valued the company at $29.3 billion.

Major investors included Nvidia, Google and several other technology giants. By that point, annual recurring revenue had crossed $1 billion, and the company employed more than 300 people.

By early 2026, Cursor’s annual recurring revenue had reportedly climbed to between $2 billion and $3 billion, with some investors discussing valuations as high as $50 billion in private funding talks.

The funding round also transformed Sanger into a billionaire. With an estimated ownership stake of around 4% to 5%, Forbes valued his net worth at roughly $1.3 billion, according to Forbes.

Meet Aman Sanger

Born around 2000, Aman Sanger grew up in the United States in a family with strong Indian roots. His father, Arvind Sanger, is an IIT Bombay graduate who built a career in the hedge fund industry. His mother, Shilpa Sanger, is an orthodontist and entrepreneur.

Sanger discovered coding at the age of 14 and developed a deep interest in technology. In 2018, Sanger enrolled at MIT to study Computer Science.

During his time there, he interned at companies including Google and Bridgewater Associates. He also launched a small AI consultancy while still a student.

At MIT, he met three classmates who shared his belief that artificial intelligence could completely change the way software is built. Those classmates were Michael Truell, who would later become CEO, along with Sualeh Asif and Arvid Lunnemark.

The group believed coding could become far simpler if developers could explain what they wanted in plain language instead of spending hours writing detailed syntax.

In 2022, the four students launched Anysphere and introduced Cursor.

The product was built on the foundations of Microsoft’s VS Code editor but was designed from the ground up for the AI era. Instead of manually writing every line of code, developers could describe what they wanted and let AI generate, edit and debug the software.

The company grew largely through word-of-mouth recommendations rather than expensive marketing campaigns.

Why SpaceX Wants Cursor

The two companies have already worked together to train Cursor’s AI models using SpaceX’s massive computing infrastructure.

SpaceX is investing heavily in artificial intelligence, including through xAI and its powerful Colossus supercomputer. Bringing Cursor into its ecosystem would boost its position against rivals such as OpenAI and other AI developers.

Under the arrangement, SpaceX has the option to acquire Anysphere for around $60 billion in an all-stock transaction or pursue a strategic partnership worth about $10 billion.

For Sanger and his co-founders, all of whom are now billionaires, the deal represents both a huge financial reward and a powerful endorsement of what they have built.

Disclaimer: This article is based on publicly available reports and company disclosures. Reported valuations, revenue figures, ownership stakes, net worth estimates, and details of the proposed SpaceX-Anysphere deal are subject to change.