Sometime around 1960, a panel of MIT professors put a question about Maxwell’s equations to a graduate student from Pune, and he had no answer. He already held an MIT master’s degree and was deep in research that would later feed the technology inside every mobile phone.

But according to his 2016 oral history for the Computer History Museum, his Indian training had run on a single textbook, Terman’s Radio Engineering, which never mentioned Maxwell. The student was Thomas Kailath.

Another examinee that day, the brilliant Shmuel Winograd, was asked how steel is hardened. He answered that you beat it with a hammer.

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Kailath recalled that the professors handled the situation in a rather unusual way. Both students were made teaching assistants for the core electromagnetics course so that they could learn the subject properly. They were then asked to take the examination again a year later. Kailath said he managed to pass, although he only just made it through.

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That examination was an early chapter in a career that would go on to change several areas of electrical engineering.

Over the next six decades, Kailath made major contributions to wireless communication, signal processing and semiconductor manufacturing. His research at MIT helped explain the working of a receiver technique called Rake, which is used in mobile communication. Years later, at Stanford University, he and his students developed mathematical methods that helped chipmakers print increasingly smaller circuit patterns on silicon wafers.

He also moved beyond academic research and helped establish companies that took his ideas into the technology industry. One of them was Numerical Technologies, which is now part of Synopsys.

Source: Prokerala (file photo related to his Marconi Lifetime Achievement Award)

The theory that reached your phone

One of Kailath’s earliest major contributions came from his graduate research at MIT in the late 1950s. His research adviser, Jack Wozencraft, introduced him to a problem being studied at Lincoln Laboratory involving radio channels that constantly change over time. At the time, researchers were working with a system called Rake, but they did not fully understand why it sometimes failed.

Kailath’s Master’s thesis (“Sampling Models for Time-Variant Filters,” 1959) established the conditions under which a time-varying channel can (or cannot) be measured and identified, and explained why the Rake system failed under certain conditions. His doctoral thesis (“Communication via Randomly Varying Channels,” 1961) built on and extended that work into optimal detection and communication over such channels.

Together, this research provided key mathematical foundations that advanced understanding of the Rake receiver technique, which is now used in mobile handsets. His work formed an important part of the research behind modern wireless communication, although the technology and standards used in today’s mobile phones have contributions from many researchers.

A school that refused to promote him

Kailath was born in Pune in 1935 into a Malayali family from Kerala.

In his interview with the Computer History Museum, he spoke about his father, who worked as a botanist at Pocha Seeds, a Parsi-run company dealing in flower and vegetable seeds.

His mother had never completed her schooling, but she played a major role in shaping his early life. Kailath recalled that she taught herself English and pushed the family to move away from the joint household.

An elite school in Pune once refused to promote him from kindergarten. His mother believed the school was at fault rather than her son and moved him to St Vincent’s. The boy who had struggled to pass kindergarten eventually became a topper in almost every subject, although mathematics remained difficult for him during his early school years.

Kailath recalled that he struggled with mathematics, scoring just 35 to 40 marks until the sixth standard. Things began to change when he met a teacher named Mr Joshi, who often embarrassed students who failed to answer his questions. Kailath, who sat in the third row, was lucky because the teacher rarely questioned students in his position. He also realised that exam questions often came from homework and began memorising the answers. Gradually, however, studying Euclid’s mathematics helped him understand the logic behind the subject and develop a genuine interest in it.

Source: Rajan Parrikar Photo Blog (shot with Canon 5D Mark III)

A newspaper article, a letter to Shannon and a ₹101 cheque

Kailath’s interest in mathematics soon developed into an interest in information theory.

Around 1950, he came across a popular science article about Claude Shannon’s information theory. The article explained how television pictures contained a great deal of repeated information. Instead of sending every part of an image again, a system could send only the changes.

Television was still largely unavailable in India at the time, but the idea of reducing the amount of information needed to transmit a picture stayed with him.

The BBVA Foundation, which later honoured him in 2009, also traced his interest in the field to this article about Shannon’s work.

By 1956, Kailath had graduated from the College of Engineering, Pune. He had an offer to work at All India Radio, but he had already applied to Harvard and MIT.

His decision to study abroad was encouraged by his father’s friend, Dr Krishnayya. However, travelling to the United States was financially difficult for his family.

Kailath decided to take a direct approach. He wrote a letter to Claude Shannon himself.

Shannon replied and informed him that he was moving to MIT. When Kailath later reminded him about the letter, Shannon reportedly said that he rarely replied to letters, so there must have been something unusual about Kailath’s message.

Getting to the US was still a major challenge.

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Kailath’s father’s employer had a tradition of rewarding families of top-performing students with ₹101. The parents received ₹100, while the remaining rupee was meant for chocolates.

The money was nowhere near enough to pay for a journey by ship to America. But the recognition helped Kailath’s family get an introduction to the Tata family.

His father’s employer wrote to them, and the Dorabji Tata Trust eventually offered him a loan to cover his travel expenses.

The trust also helped him prepare for life abroad. Kailath recalled that a woman in Bombay arranged a suit for him and taught him how to wear a tie, as well as how to use a knife and fork.

His journey to the US included a stop in London, where he spent 10 days.

He used that time to visit Dennis Gabor at Imperial College. Gabor, who would later receive the Nobel Prize, was working on an adaptive filter.

Kailath recalled that Gabor told him that British laboratories had very little money and often managed their work with whatever materials were available. He described their approach as running on “string and sealing wax”.

MIT’s golden age and the job he decided to turn down

Kailath arrived at MIT in the late 1950s. His classmates and fellow researchers included several people who would go on to become major names in science and technology, including Irwin Jacobs, Robert Gallager, Jacob Ziv and Ivan Sutherland.

But Kailath soon faced an important career decision. Bell Labs invited him for an interview and offered him a job with a salary much higher than what he was earning as a research assistant.

However, two engineers from Lincoln Laboratory took him to lunch and advised him to complete his PhD before accepting a job. Kailath decided to stay at MIT.

Looking back, he said the decision worked out beautifully.

Kailath has also spoken about his place in MIT’s history. He told the IEEE History Center that he believed he was the first student from India to earn a doctorate in electrical engineering from the university. The centre’s introduction to his interview repeated this as his own claim.

Stanford and his ability to work across different fields

In 1963, Kailath joined Stanford University.

At Stanford, Kailath worked with his first student, Piet Schalkwijk, on satellite feedback systems that helped correct noisy signals received from space using clearer instructions sent from the ground. Their research achieved channel capacity while reducing errors at a much faster rate. It also introduced Kailath to control theory, a field he had not studied before. He later credited his students with helping him learn about the Kalman filter.

Kailath’s ability to connect different fields became a major strength of his career. He worked across information theory, control theory, signal processing and mathematics, often using ideas from one subject to solve problems in another. He called this his “secret weapon”. His work on displacement structure also drew from different fields, including astronomer Subrahmanyan Chandrasekhar’s research on how light travels through atmospheres. The resulting fast mathematical methods became known as Chandrasekhar-type algorithms.

By the 1980s, he was leading a 24-member research team at Stanford. Over his career, he guided more than 74 doctoral students and mentored over 40 postdoctoral researchers. Several went on to make their own contributions to the technology industry, including John Cioffi, whose research led to Amati, an early ADSL company.

Source: Rajan Parrikar Photo Blog

How his mathematics helped chipmakers

Kailath’s second major contribution came several decades later, when his research moved from wireless communication to semiconductor manufacturing.

In 1989, the US Defence Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) asked his research group to apply methods from control theory and signal processing to industrial manufacturing. The semiconductor industry was chosen for the project.

The problem facing chipmakers was expensive and time-consuming.

Setting up semiconductor manufacturing lines was often a slow and expensive process, as companies had to run repeated tests and sometimes waste wafers to find the right settings. Kailath and his team developed mathematical models that could do the job in just 10 to 15 minutes using five wafers, compared with the traditional method, which took around five hours and nearly 100 wafers.

His research also helped chipmakers print smaller circuit patterns on silicon wafers. Since light and lenses are not perfect, the patterns printed on a wafer can differ from those on the original mask. Kailath and his students developed a way to pre-distort these masks so that the final circuit patterns came out correctly. In 1997, he said the technique could extend the life of lithography equipment costing around $1 billion and help the industry cross the 0.1-micron barrier.

Kailath also worked to bring his research into the industry. He co-founded Numerical Technologies, now part of Synopsys. His other ventures included Integrated Systems, founded in 1980, which later merged with Wind River Systems, and Excess Bandwidth, acquired by Virata in 2000. According to the Deccan Chronicle, he and his students hold around a dozen patents and have co-founded four companies, two of which went public.

The awards, the family and the people who helped him

Recognition followed Kailath throughout his career.

He received the IEEE Medal of Honor in 2007 for his work on algorithms used in communications, computing, control and signal processing.

In 2009, he received the Padma Bhushan from the Indian government as well as the BBVA Frontiers of Knowledge Award.

He was also awarded the US National Medal of Science. Although the award was announced in 2012, President Barack Obama presented it to him in 2014. The recognition covered not only his scientific contributions but also his work in mentoring students and taking research ideas into industry.

In 2017, the Marconi Society honoured him with its Lifetime Achievement Award. At the time, he was only the sixth person to receive the award, joining the ranks of major figures such as Claude Shannon and Gordon Moore.

Robert Lucky of the Marconi Society said the award was meant for people who stood out in their fields and described Kailath as someone who represented the very best of the profession.

His former Stanford colleague Arogyaswami Paulraj also praised him, describing him as an important mentor to several Indian academics working in communications and control.

Kailath’s personal life also maintained a connection with India. He told the Computer History Museum that he met his first wife, Sarah, during a visit to India in 1961. The meeting was part of an arranged-marriage search and took place in her family’s village.

Sarah had only been told that a man studying at MIT, who mostly spoke English, would be coming to meet her. The two married in 1962 and remained together until her death in 2008. They had four children.

Her name is also associated with a chair in India studies at the University of California, Santa Cruz.

In 2022, Kailath and his second wife, Anuradha Luther Maitra, made a gift that helped establish a professorship in South Asian studies at the university.

Stanford’s record of his oral history also notes that he spoke about his charitable donations towards scholarships.

When Kailath looks back at his journey, he often talks about luck and the people who helped him along the way. During his Computer History Museum interview, he borrowed a line from the play A Streetcar Named Desire to describe his journey. He said he had benefited from the “kindness of strangers”.

Disclaimer: This is an independent profile. As no verifiable contact information for Thomas Kailath or their representatives could be established, direct comment could not be sought. Consequently, this article was reported using publicly available records, historical data, and secondary sources. This content was produced in accordance with FinancialExpress.com’s editorial guidelines.