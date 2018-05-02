Now book Google domain name in .app

​​​
Just like .com or .org, Google has now rolled out ".app" top-level domain (TLD) for app developers who can book the domain name from Google Registry.

San Francisco | Published: May 2, 2018 1:50 PM
Just like .com or .org, Google has now rolled out “.app” top-level domain (TLD) for app developers who can book the domain name from Google Registry. A TLD is the last part of a domain name, like .com in “www.google.com” or .google in “blog.google”. “.app that comes with added security is the first top-level domain (TLD) to require HTTPS encryption,” Google said in a blog post on Tuesday. A key benefit of the .app domain is that security is built in. “The big difference is that HTTPS is required to connect to all .app websites, helping protect against ad malware and tracking injection by ISPs, in addition to safeguarding against spying on open WiFi networks,” Google said.Till May 7, users can register “.app” domains through Google’s “Early Access Programme.” Users can also pay more to secure other domains before the general public can get to them, the search-engine giant confirmed. Google acquired the top-level domain (TLD) “.app” in 2015 for $25 million.

