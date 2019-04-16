Notre Dame Paris fire: Gucci owner Francois-Henri Pinault pledge $113 million to restore French cathedral

By: | Published: April 16, 2019 1:56 PM

President Emmanuel Macron vowed to rebuild Notre-Dame in central Paris after the fire hit the 850-year-old Gothic monument.

Pinault, the chairman and chief executive officer of Gucci owner Kering SA, and his father, Francois Pinault, will donate the funds from their Artemis investment company, the family said in an emailed statement.

Luxury-goods magnate Francois-Henri Pinault plans to donate 100 million euros ($113 million) to help in the reconstruction of Notre-Dame cathedral after the French landmark was ravaged by fire on Monday.

Pinault, the chairman and chief executive officer of Gucci owner Kering SA, and his father, Francois Pinault, will donate the funds from their Artemis investment company, the family said in an emailed statement.

“This tragedy is striking all the French people, and beyond that, all those attached to spiritual values,” Francois-Henri Pinault, 56, said in the statement. “Faced with this tragedy, everyone wishes to give life back to this jewel of our heritage as soon as possible.”

President Emmanuel Macron vowed to rebuild Notre-Dame in central Paris after the fire hit the 850-year-old Gothic monument.

The elder Pinault, 82, is the world’s 23rd richest person, with a fortune estimated at $37.3 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. World News
  3. Notre Dame Paris fire: Gucci owner Francois-Henri Pinault pledge $113 million to restore French cathedral
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax
Advertisement

Focal Point

How corporate sector fared in five years of Modi Sarkar
How corporate sector fared in five years of Modi Sarkar
Developing country tag: US seeks review at WTO, targets India
Developing country tag: US seeks review at WTO, targets India
Food Corporation takes fresh NSSF loan of Rs 60,000 crore
Food Corporation takes fresh NSSF loan of Rs 60,000 crore
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition