Notre Dame Paris fire: Gucci owner Francois-Henri Pinault pledge $113 million to restore French cathedral

Luxury-goods magnate Francois-Henri Pinault plans to donate 100 million euros ($113 million) to help in the reconstruction of Notre-Dame cathedral after the French landmark was ravaged by fire on Monday.

Pinault, the chairman and chief executive officer of Gucci owner Kering SA, and his father, Francois Pinault, will donate the funds from their Artemis investment company, the family said in an emailed statement.

“This tragedy is striking all the French people, and beyond that, all those attached to spiritual values,” Francois-Henri Pinault, 56, said in the statement. “Faced with this tragedy, everyone wishes to give life back to this jewel of our heritage as soon as possible.”

President Emmanuel Macron vowed to rebuild Notre-Dame in central Paris after the fire hit the 850-year-old Gothic monument.

The elder Pinault, 82, is the world’s 23rd richest person, with a fortune estimated at $37.3 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.