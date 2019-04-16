Notre-Dame fire extinguished: Paris fire service

"The whole fire has been extinguished.
The fire at Notre-Dame cathedral has been extinguished, the Paris fire service announced on Tuesday morning, around 15 hours after it first broke out. “The whole fire has been extinguished.
Now we’re in the phase of investigating,” spokesman Gabriel Plus told reporters at around 10:00 am (0800 GMT), adding that the fire had spread “very quickly” through the wooden roof of the world renowned monument.
More details awaited
