In a shocking twist, neither the trail of money nor drugs was responsible for Mexico’s most notorious cartel leader’s fateful end. It was love that undid Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, better known as the country’s most-wanted kingpin El Mencho, over the chaotic weekend.

The leader of the feared Jalisco New Generation (CJNG) drug cartel was killed during a high-stakes security operation meant to arrest him. Mexico’s most wanted man succumbed to his wounds following a shootout with Mexican authorities, which also led to the deaths of several other suspected cartel members, believed to be The group is believed to be behind activities like drug trafficking, extortion, kidnapping and migrant smuggling.

Oseguera eventually died on Sunday while being transported to Mexico City. This marks the first time in recent years that the Mexican military has successfully killed a top cartel leader in the country. The move will likely help ease the pressure on Mexico, as US President Donald Trump has long threatened strikes in the nation over the administration’s crackdown on drug cartels.

How Mexican forces tracked El Mencho

Mexican forces have since publicly admitted that it was El Mencho’s lover who led him to his hideout’s doorstep, a cabin in the wooden mountains of Jalisco state, as per the New York Times.

At first, Mexican intelligence officials tracked down a man close to one of El Mencho’s “romantic partners,” General Trevilla announced during a news conference on Monday. The man in question is said to have taken the woman to see the drug cartel leader in Tapalpa, Jalisco state, where the criminal group has a stronghold.

The following day, Oseguera’s “lover” exited the cabin while he stayed behind with his security team, making way for Mexican special forces to execute their game plan. Authorities moved in to Tapalpa early Sunday morning, having begun the more covert steps of their plan on Friday.

US played a role in finding Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes?

According to The New York Times, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum reminded the general to share only the bare minimum about the intelligence on El Mencho and his inner circle during the news conference.

Overcome by strong emotions after the successful operation, Mexico’s Defense Minister, Gen. Ricardo Trevilla Trejo cried while describing the weekend’s offensive against the notorious criminal figure at a news conference in Mexico City on Monday.

“They accomplished their mission,” he said. “What did we show? The strength of the Mexican state.”

Consequently, he asserted that authorities in both Mexico and the United States jointly caused El Mencho’s death. Asserting that while Mexican forces led the intelligence on El Mencho’s “lover” and his team, the general credited US authorities for providing “additional information” that helped them pinpoint Oseguera’s exact location.

The US State Department had even offered a $15 million reward for information leading to El Mencho’s arrest.

“We have greatly strengthened that relationship with the US Northern Command, and that exchange of information is extremely important,” General Trevilla said of the US military command in North America.

Mexican forces vs El Mencho: How the fight transpired

According to General Trevilla’s account, El Mencho fled the scene while his security team and the troops got entangled in a violent battle that turned into a difficult ordeal, especially since Oseguera’s team had a “large amount of weaponry,” including seven long weapons and two rocket launchers.

In the initial battle, Mexican authorities managed to triumphantly kill eight suspected cartel members. After that, they moved on to track El Mencho and another group of his associates. As per the general’s confession, the drug cartel leader was found “hiding in the brush” in a nearby wooded area.

During the next phase of the vicious encounter, Mexican forces came across a familiar rocket launcher that El Mencho’s group also used in 2015 to take down a military helicopter. While authorities were able to prevent them from using it over the weekend, Oseguera’s team still damaged a nearby military helicopter, which had to make an emergency landing.

While both sides continued fighting fire with fire, Oseguera and two of his guards were severely injured. The criminal trio ended up dying as security forces were transporting them by helicopter to a medical facility in Guadalajara. And so, their bodies were ultimately sent to Mexico City instead.

According to Mexican authorities, overall 70 people arrested and 34 suspected cartel members were killed in the violent chaos across Mexico on Sunday. The fatalities also included 25 national guard members. Moreover, local outlets reported that civilian killed in the shootout was a pregnant woman.