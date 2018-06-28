Not chewing this! Why humble ‘paan’ has enraged many in Pakistan

Scores of people in Pakistan are enraged over “paan-chewing Kiranchiwale” comment by PML-N candidate Shehbaz Sharif. (Twitter)

Ahead of Pakistan General Elections, a large number of tweeple from the country are enraged over humble ‘paan’ which is chewed by millions of people in south Asia. Reason: A remark by PML-N chief Shehbaz Sharif, who could become the next prime minister of Pakistan if his party wins the elections.

While campaigning for votes in the port city of Karachi on Wednesday, Sharif promised he would turn “paan-chewing kiranchi” into Lahore, reported Samaa TV. Paan-chewing Karachiites, however, didn’t take Sharif’s comment lightly, creating a storm on Twitter. Not just this, the surprise statement from Sharif also provided his political rivals an opportunity to score brownie points.

Times of Islamabad quoted PTI’s Imran Ismail as saying in a video, “Shehbaz Sharif Sb you came to Karachi today and the residents welcomed you but you called us ‘Karanchiwalas’ and ‘paanwalas’…Eating paan is a part of our culture.”

“The Karachi you are mocking is the one that feeds Pakistan and the country’s economy depends on it and had you known this you would not have said what you did,” Ismail further said.

Feeling a surge of anger over the derogatory statement of @CMShehbaz , @AliHZaidiPTI in an act of venting eats PAAN!

Karachi loves its paan and all its people.

You are welcome to stay away from both!#ShehbazDisunitesPakistan pic.twitter.com/JM0S7aNfGc — PTI Karachi Official (@PTI_KHI) June 26, 2018

For all the Karachiites with love!!! https://t.co/z8cazKIeZN — Saadia Afzaal (@SaadiaAfzaal) June 27, 2018

Oh #ShehbazSharif u made a boo boo in karachi.U’ll never get what Paan means.And u will never get Karachi it seems. Pakistan’s largest, most diverse city.Politicians hv to stop creating negative competitions between cities & ethnicities.#LongLivePaan#thankubutnothanku#karachi pic.twitter.com/NAukU20BD4 — Farahnaz Zahidi (@FarahnazZahidi) June 27, 2018

#ShehbazSharif

i condemn ur racist statement abt karachites .. yeah they eat Pan but they dont eat haram ..

vote se pehle voter ko izat do “ — Palwasha Binte Inam (@PalwashaInam) June 27, 2018

Dear Lahories, chose your leader carefully.

Ex @CMShehbaz went all way to KHI to get a laugh (nothing worse than when he laughed at his own joke-terrible trait), by hinting that locals are unsophisticated . Then he stereotyped them as paan chewing yokels

pic.twitter.com/WmiW33iDaP — Saffina Ellahi (@SaffinaEllahi1) June 26, 2018

Paan khanay walay Karanchi walay. Shame on Shahbaz Sharif for this racist remark. @CMShehbaz should apologise to Karachiites who bring in 60% of national wealth. — S_Khan (@MSadiKhan) June 26, 2018

Thank you Shahbaz Sharif. Just had the best paan from Karachi, and we dont need Lahore in Karachi. #stfu https://t.co/SrL0rfs82Y — sophia ahmed (@sophiaahmed) June 26, 2018

Also @CMShehbaz do you realise this may have been your targetted attack on urdu soeaking but you have just insulted memons, significant industriaists and investors of the economy, equally??? Yeah you just lost your vote chances. https://t.co/1hxz3L0GLA — Unberryin Heather (@ambreenhaider01) June 26, 2018

It’s completely okay when we make fun of ourselves but it’s way out of line when an outsider like you @CMShehbaz say something derogatory about the city or the people that you’ve conveniently ignored for decades. Someone give him some paan please.#karachi — Rabia Effendi (@RabiaEffendi) June 26, 2018

I was actually gonna praise @CMShehbaz for being the 1st national leader in so many years to actually start his campaign from #Karachi, for both being a brilliant political strategy and trying to show federalism. Instead, I woke up to #Karanchi and #Paan — لال بجھکڑ (@afzaal_k) June 26, 2018

I condemn Shahbaz Sharif for calling Karachi wala as Paan khanay wale.

he should know that we have graduated from Paan to Gutka and mawa.

Paan is too low a thing Via @hammads — Dr. Khan (@ZaibSpeaks) June 28, 2018

Dear Islamabad walo, Assalam o Alaikum.

Today it’s officially the FIRST RAINFALL of 2018 here in Karachi. Your TLs will be polluted with rain tweets eventhough it rains in Islamabad every week. Kindly cooperate with us paan khaane walay. Best Regards,

A ghareeb Karanchi Wala. — Ahmed Ali ???????? ???? (@ahmedalitweets) June 28, 2018

The Jiyalas and Youthiyas who have been taunting Karachi wala’s by racially profiling us as “Gutka” all this time are now acting as representatives of Mohajirs after the paan statement from Shahbaz Sharif. — Syed Ali Raza Abidi (@abidifactor) June 27, 2018

In a bid to defend Sharif, Pakistan’s former interior minister Ahsan Iqbal and a leader of PML-N, ” Unfortunately events preceding GE2018 are ruining country’s standing as a democracy. PMLN & Media targeting is so obvious. If level playing field is denied, country will plunge into serious political crisis. PMLN getting stronger with every attack & emerge victorious IA!”.

Both cities of Pakistan – Lahore and Karachi – have rivalled each other over Biriyani in past.