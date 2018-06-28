​​​
  3. Not chewing this! Why humble ‘paan’ has enraged many in Pakistan

Not chewing this! Why humble ‘paan’ has enraged many in Pakistan

Both cities of Pakistan - Lahore and Karachi - have rivalled each other over Biriyani in past.

By: | Published: June 28, 2018 6:41 PM
paan pakistan Scores of people in Pakistan are enraged over “paan-chewing Kiranchiwale” comment by PML-N candidate Shehbaz Sharif. (Twitter)

Ahead of Pakistan General Elections, a large number of tweeple from the country are enraged over humble ‘paan’ which is chewed by millions of people in south Asia. Reason: A remark by PML-N chief Shehbaz Sharif, who could become the next prime minister of Pakistan if his party wins the elections.

While campaigning for votes in the port city of Karachi on Wednesday, Sharif promised he would turn “paan-chewing kiranchi” into Lahore, reported Samaa TV. Paan-chewing Karachiites, however, didn’t take Sharif’s comment lightly, creating a storm on Twitter. Not just this, the surprise statement from Sharif also provided his political rivals an opportunity to score brownie points.

Times of Islamabad quoted PTI’s Imran Ismail as saying in a video, “Shehbaz Sharif Sb you came to Karachi today and the residents welcomed you but you called us ‘Karanchiwalas’ and ‘paanwalas’…Eating paan is a part of our culture.”

“The Karachi you are mocking is the one that feeds Pakistan and the country’s economy depends on it and had you known this you would not have said what you did,” Ismail further said.

Watch Shabaz Sharif says ‘Paan-chewing Kiranchi’

Twitter reactions:

In a bid to defend Sharif, Pakistan’s former interior minister Ahsan Iqbal and a leader of PML-N, ” Unfortunately events preceding GE2018 are ruining country’s standing as a democracy. PMLN & Media targeting is so obvious. If level playing field is denied, country will plunge into serious political crisis. PMLN getting stronger with every attack & emerge victorious IA!”.

Both cities of Pakistan – Lahore and Karachi – have rivalled each other over Biriyani in past.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Go to Top