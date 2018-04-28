North Korean media celebrates historic Kim-Moon summit

The newspaper also published the full text of the Panmunjom Declaration, which Kim and South Korean President Moon Jae-in signed on Friday. (Reuters)

Media reports in North Korea on Saturday hailed its leader’s historic summit with the South Korean President at which both sides committed to the denuclearise the peninsula. Rodong Sinmun, the country’s main newspaper, featured 15 photographs from different moments of Friday’s summit on its front page, and another 20 on the second, reports Efe news. Thee photos showed Kim Jong-un and Moon Jae-in holding hands, the moment when the North Korean leader crossed over to the South, and the symbolic tree planting ceremony, among others.

The newspaper also published the full text of the Panmunjom Declaration, which Kim and South Korean President Moon Jae-in signed on Friday. The media in Pyongyang, which on Friday had only mentioned that their leader had traveled to the South to meet with Moon, on Saturday covered the summit in full, including reporting on the denuclearization of the regime.

State-owned KCNA agency published the declaration which discussed the common goal of denuclearization of the Korean peninsula.The agency hailed the “historic” summit for launching a new era of reconciliation, peace and prosperity between the two countries which have technically been at war since 1950.

Denuclearization being reported in the North Korean media is unprecedented due to the official propaganda which has always presented the country’s nuclear program as a matter of national pride and fundamental to the survival of the regime.Even though denuclearization was one of the key issues in the joint declaration on Friday, no concrete steps in achieving it were mentioned.