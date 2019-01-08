North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visiting China January 7-10 with wife, top officials, says report

By: | Published: January 8, 2019 5:25 AM

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is visiting China between January 7-10, North Korean state media said on Tuesday.

Kim Jong Un, Kim Jong Un china visit, north korea, ri saol ju, chinaKim, with his wife Ri Sol Ju, was accompanied by Kim Yong Chol, Ri Su Yong, Pak Thae Song, Ri Yong Ho, No Kwang Chol and other leading North Korean officials, KCNA said. (File photo: AP)

(More details are awaited.)

