North Korea wants luxurious suite for Kim Jong-un at Singapore summit with Trump, but for free

The much-awaited geo-political meeting of the year seems to have taken off again after it looked derailed a few days back when US Donald Trump announced the possibility of not meeting North Korean leader Kim Jong-un. As per latest reports, the meeting is very much on the cards.

As per latest reports, North Korea has expressed its desire that venue of the meeting should be The Fullerton hotel in Singapore to host Kim, but the cash-strapped nation is not willing to pay. According to the Washington Post, Kim administration has demanded someone other than North Korea to pay the hotel bill, which would likely cost USD 6000 per night for the presidential suite.

Kim Jong’s trip is being looked as a crucial meet with the US President in the backdrop of North Korea’s assertion for the development of nuclear and other powerful weapons.

On the other hand, Singapore is determined to host the summit successfully and it is also reported that it is willing to partially bear the expenses of Kim’s stay at the 5-star luxurious hotel, Singapore Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen said on Saturday, a day after Donald Trump put the historic talk back on his agenda. “Obviously yes, but it is a cost that we’re willing to bear to play in this historic meeting,” Reuters quoted Ng Hen as saying.

The North Korean leader’s travel to Singapore would be the farthest he has traveled as a leader and due to this, it is posing several logistics and security challenges.

Earlier, the Washington Post reported issues related to logistics include payment of hotel stay bills. The North Korean Economy has been under severe stress after a series of United Nations’ and other unilateral sanctions by countries for its nuclear and ballistic weapons programmes.

Meanwhile, Geneva-based, International Campaign to Abolish Weapons (ICAN), has said it would meet Kim’s hotel stay expenses. The Nobel Peace awarded campaign group pushes for complete implementation of the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons treaty.