North Korea, US officials to meet today

The United States Special Representative for North Korea Stephen Biegun will meet with Republic of Korea Special Representative for Korean Peninsula Peace and Security Affairs Lee Do-hoon in Washington on Tuesday. The two officials will discuss measures to further strengthen close coordination on efforts to achieve the goal of fully verified denuclearisation of the Korean Peninsula.

“Special Representative Biegun and Special Representative Lee will discuss ongoing diplomatic efforts, sustained implementation of UN sanctions, and inter-Korean cooperation,” read the press note from the U.S. Department of State. Last month, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s had visited Pyongyang and held talks with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un on laying the groundwork for the second summit between the latter and Trump and resuming the stalled denuclearisation talks between the two countries.

While Pyongyang, on the one hand, repeatedly asserted that it has taken various steps to dismantle its nuclear weapons programme in exchange for a possible sanctions relief, the US, on the other hand, has reiterated that it will not lift the sanctions unless North Korea achieves “complete and fully verifiable denuclearisation”.