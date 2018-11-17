North Korea tests new ultramodern tactical weapon

By: | Published: November 17, 2018 12:25 AM

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un observed the successful test of an unspecified “newly developed ultramodern tactical weapon,” state media reported Friday, in an apparent bid to apply pressure on the United States and South Korea.

It didn’t appear to be a test of a nuclear device or a long-range missile with the potential to target the US.

It didn’t appear to be a test of a nuclear device or a long-range missile with the potential to target the US. A string of such tests last year had many fearing war before the North turned to engagement and diplomacy.
Still, any mention of weapons testing could influence the direction of stalled diplomatic efforts spearheaded by Washington and aimed at ridding the North of its nuclear weapons. The North hasn’t publicly tested any weapons since November 2017, but in recent days Pyongyang reportedly expressed anger at US-led international sanctions and ongoing small-scale military drills between South Korea and the US. AP

