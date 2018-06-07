North Korea summit all ready to go; will be more than photo-op: Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump. (Reuters)

US President Donald Trump today said that his much awaited summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un is ready to go and his meeting next week in Singapore would be more than a photo-op. Singapore has designated a special event area of the Sentosa island tourist resort for Tuesday’s historic summit, which is expected to be covered by over 2,500 journalists from across the world. There was initially much uncertainty over whether the summit would go ahead at all, and it was briefly called off last month by Trump after a dispute with the North Koreans over the key issue of denuclearisation.

“I think I’m very well prepared. I don’t think I have to prepare very much. It’s about the attitude. It’s about willingness to get things done. But I think I’ve been preparing for the summit for a long time,” Trump told reporters in a brief joint media appearance with visiting Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in the Oval Office.

“As has the other side… They’ve been preparing for a long time, also. So this isn’t a question of preparation, it’s a question of whether or not people want it to happen, and we’ll know that very quickly,” he said. Responding to a question, the US president said it will be more than a photo-op. “Well, it’s gonna be much more than a photo-op. I think it’s a process. I’ve told you that many times before. I think it’s not a one meeting deal. It would be wonderful if it were.

“They’ve been doing this for a long time. They’ve got a lot of enemies out there. A lot of dislike, a lot of hatred between countries. This will not be just a photo-op. This will be at a minimum, we’ll start with perhaps a good relationship,” Trump said. The Japanese Prime Minister is visiting the White House for talks with Trump ahead of the next week’s US-N Korea Summit. Multiple US and N Korean teams are holding simultaneous meetings ahead of the Singapore Summit.

More than 2,500 people from the local and international news media are expected to cover the event in Singapore, according to the number of registrations received by the ministry of communications and information.