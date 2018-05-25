North Korea says still willing to talks with the US

“We again state to the US our willingness to sit face-to-face at any time in any form to resolve the problem,” Kim said.

North Korea today said it was still willing to talk to the United States after President Donald Trump cancelled a summit between the two countries, a decision Pyongyang described as “extremely regrettable”. “The abrupt announcement of the cancellation of the meeting is unexpected for us and we cannot but find it extremely regrettable,” Kim Kye Gwan, North Korea’s First Vice Foreign Minister, said in a statement carried by the state-run KCNA news agency. “We again state to the US our willingness to sit face-to-face at any time in any form to resolve the problem,” Kim added.