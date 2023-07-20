scorecardresearch
Follow Us
MUST READ
Pause slide

North Korea says deployment of US strategic assets meets condition for its nuclear weapon use

The remark appears aimed at the Ohio-class US nuclear-powered submarine which arrived at a port in the southern city of Busan earlier this week.

Written by PTI
north korea, nuclear weapons
North Korea has yet to comment on the incident involving the US soldier. (IE)

North Korea said on Thursday that the deployment of US strategic assets in South Korea met the conditions for its use of nuclear weapons, state media KCNA reported.

The country also accused the United States and South Korea of escalating tensions in the region, said the report, citing a statement by the country’s defense minister.

The remark appears aimed at the Ohio-class US nuclear-powered submarine which arrived at a port in the southern city of Busan earlier this week.

Also Read
Also Read

The report comes after a U.S. soldier crossed the border into North Korea on Tuesday at a time of heightened tension between the two Koreas and the United States.

North Korea has yet to comment on the incident involving the US soldier.

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 20-07-2023 at 18:14 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Related News

Photo Gallery

Stock Market

Latest News

Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS