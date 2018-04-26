​​​
  3. North Korea ‘moving in right direction’, says White House official

North Korea ‘moving in right direction’, says White House official

White House spokesperson Sarah Sanders on Wednesday said North Korea was "moving in the right direction" on the issue of Korean Peninsula denuclearization.

By: | Published: April 26, 2018 8:14 AM
North Korea, White House official, White House, Donald Trump, Pyongyang  Earlier on Tuesday, US President Donald Trump said North Korean top leader Kim Jong Un is “very open” and “very honourable,” and he hoped that Washington could deal with Pyongyang in an “honorable fashion”.

White House spokesperson Sarah Sanders on Wednesday said North Korea was “moving in the right direction” on the issue of Korean Peninsula denuclearization. Earlier on Tuesday, US President Donald Trump said North Korean top leader Kim Jong Un is “very open” and “very honourable,” and he hoped that Washington could deal with Pyongyang in an “honorable fashion”.

In a press briefing, Sanders said North Korea has “been open with their willingness to denuclearize,” Xinhua reported. “They’re moving in the right direction,” she said, adding Trump “wants to have the ability to sit down and have these conversations” with the Korean side.

She reiterated that the United States will not let up on the maximum pressure campaign against Pyongyang “until we see some of the words that they’ve made go into concrete action.” South Korean President Moon Jae-in will meet with Kim Friday. Trump said his meeting with Kim may happen in May or early June.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. No Comments.

Go to Top