North Korea leader Kim Jong-un gifts Pungsan dogs to South Korea President Moon Jae-in

A pair of Pungsan dogs, named Songkang and Gomi. (ANI)

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un sent a pair of Pungsan dogs, named Songkang and Gomi, to South Korean President Moon Jae-in, marking the Pyongyang Summit. The pair of canines was offered by the North Korean leader during the inter-Korean meeting that took place from September 18 to 20 in Pyongyang. The Pungsan pair crossed the Korean Demilitarised Zone (DMZ) and were picked up from Panmunjom, the truce village, on Thursday, Yonhap News Agency reported.

A press release from The Blue House stated that both the dogs are a year old and have undergone animal quarantine inspections. The pair, comprising of one male and one female, were born in Pungsan county in North Korea. This is not the first time that a dog from the same breed has been sent to mark a meeting.

Former South Korean President Kim Dae-jung had received a pair of the indigenous breed from then North Korean leader Kim Jong-il (Kim Jong-un’s father) after their 2000 summit in Pyongyang. The pair passed away due to natural causes in 2013 in Seoul Grand Park, where they had been kept. South Korean President Moon Jae-in already has a pet, Maru, who belongs to the same Pungsan breed.

Known for their agile and clever nature, this indigenous breed is known for its hunting capabilities. They’re one of the most recognisable breeds, along with the Jindo breed, in the Korean peninsula, due to their indigenous origins.