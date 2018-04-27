Denuclearisation, military talks and end to Korean war: Top takeaways from Kim Jong-un’s historic visit to South

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in raise their hands after signing on a joint statement at the border village of Panmunjom in the Demilitarized Zone, South Korea, Friday. (Source: AP)

In a historic move, North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un today crossed over the border to meet rival South Korean President Moon Jae-in in a heavily demilitarised zone in the border village Panmunjom. Among the many firsts that this visit marks, Kim also becomes the first North Korea leader to visit South since 1950-53 Korean War. The two leaders shook hands first and were seen exchanging warm gestures before cameras as the entire world watched. During an hour-long private meet, Kim reportedly told Joe-in that he had personally come to end the decades-old rivalry between the two neighbouring nations.

Seoul said that the leaders had sincere and candid talks on the denuclearisation of Korean Peninsula and other issues related to them. The talks between the two leaders were aimed at resolving the standoff over the North’s nuclear weapons, The Associated Press reported.

The meeting comes a week after North Korea announced that it was suspending its nuclear and long-range missile tests. The country had also said that it will close its nuclear sites. The two previous meets between North and Korea were held in 200 and 2007 but leaders failed to break the ice.

Military talks in May

To ensure no rise military tensions and clashes, North and South Korea have agreed to put an end to all hostile acts over land, sea and air. The leaders also plan to hold military talks in May to further reduce tensions, AP reported. Starting May 1, two sides decided to suspend loudspeaker propaganda broadcasts. Not only this, they will also dismantle broadcasting equipment.



South Korean President to visit North

Seoul and Pyongyang agreed that Moon Jae-in will visit the North sometime this year. The joint statement issued after a summit however didn’t mention when Jae-in will travel to Pyongyang but it noted that Korean leaders agreed to meet on a regular basis. The statement added a new hotline has been established to allow heads of the states to talk to each other directly at any point of time.

North, South call for ending Korean War

Koreas said that to officially end the 1950-53 war, they said that they will push for three-way talks including the US or four-way talks including China to establish permanent peace on the Korean peninsula. They said that they are hopeful that parties will be able to declare an official end to the war by the end of this year.

The joint statement said that Koreas agreed to achieve a nuclear-free Korean Peninsula. However, they failed to provide any specific measure or time-frame for the same.

Kim Jong-un signs guestbook, wishes for peace

The North Korean dictator signed a guestbook. In his message, Jong-un wished for peace between North and South. “New history starts from now, at the historic starting point of an era of peace,” his message reads. Joung-un said that he is ready for a new round of talks with South on pending issues and added Koreas must not repeat the past. He also thanked Jae-in for greeting him at a ‘historic place’ ahead of their meeting in Panmunjom.



Responding to this gesture, Jae-in said that there were high expectations with summit and agreements reached by them will surely please everyone in the Korean peninsula and the world. He added that Jong-un made a ‘very courageous decision’ to come to South for talks.

Reunions of families to resume

The AP said that North and South have decided to open a permanent communication office in Koaeson city of North. Besides, they will temporarily resume the reunions of families that were separated during the 1950-53 war. The reunions are expected to take place around August 15 to commemorate the anniversary of both Korean Peninsula’s liberation from Japan. The two said that they will expand civilian exchanges and pursue joint spots and cultural events. To fulfill the agreements made during today’s talks, the two sides will hold high-level talks and negotiations.

Kim Jong-un to visit US soon

The United States said that it is hopeful that the meet between North and South leaders will help the rival nations to move towards peace and write fresh chapters of friendship. The White House said: “Hopeful that talks will achieve progress toward a future of peace and prosperity for the entire Korean Peninsula.” The White House added that it is looking forward to continuing robust discussions in preparation for the planned meeting between President Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un in the coming weeks.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un prepares to shake hands with South Korean President Moon Jae-in over the military demarcation line at the border village of Panmunjom in Demilitarized Zone (Source: AP)

Kim Jong-un is slated to visit the US sometime in May or April to meet President Donald Trump.

Japan welcomes outcome of summit

Japan has welcomed the outcome of the summit between Kim Jongun and Moon Jae-in. It said that the talks are a step forward towards towards resolving the North’s threat. Prime Minister Shinzo Abe praised the talks as a ‘forward-looking move’. Abe said that he is expecting that the North will take concrete steps towards denuclearisation through the upcoming talks with the US.