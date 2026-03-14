North Korea fired more than 10 ballistic missiles into the sea on Saturday, South Korea’s military said, as the U.S. and ⁠South Korean ​forces conducted military drills and U.S. President Donald Trump renewed overtures towards Pyongyang for dialogue.

Japan’s coast guard said it had detected what could be a ballistic missile that fell into the sea. It appeared to have fallen outside Japan’s exclusive ​economic ​zone, public broadcaster NHK said, citing the military.

The ⁠missiles were launched from an area near the capital Pyongyang, around 1:20 p.m. (0430 GMT) towards the sea off the country’s east ‌coast, South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement.

North Korea’s long missile programme

North Korea has test-launched a wide range of ballistic and cruise missiles for more than two decades in a push to develop the means to deliver nuclear weapons, which it is believed to have successfully built.



As a result, Pyongyang has been under multiple U.N. Security Council sanctions since 2006 but ⁠it remains defiant, ⁠despite severe obstacles they created to its trade, economy and defence.

South Korea and Washington this week launched the ⁠annual major drills in ‌South Korea, which they say are purely defensive, aimed at ​testing readiness against military threats from North Korea.

US-South Korea troops hold joint river-crossing drills

Hundreds ‌of U.S. and South Korean troops conducted river-crossing drills on Saturday with hardware including tanks and armoured combat vehicles, overseen by the commander ‌of their combined forces. ​The U.S. ​military has ​about 28,500 troops and squadrons of fighter jets stationed in South Korea.



North Korea frequently displays its anger at such ​exercises, saying they are “dress rehearsals” for armed aggression against it ⁠by the allies.

On Thursday, South Korea’s Prime Minister Kim Min-seok met U.S. President Donald Trump in Washington to discuss ways to reopen dialogue with the North. ‌Trump is ⁠eager for any opportunity to sit down with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, South Korea’s Kim told reporters.