North Korea fired ballistic missile towards sea off east coast

The Japan Coast Guard also said what was fired by North Korea could be a ballistic missile.

Written by Reuters
The JSC did not provide specifics on the launch immediately. (AP File photo)

North Korea fired a ballistic missile towards the sea off the east coast of the Korean Peninsula on Sunday, news agency Yonhap reported, citing South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS).

The JSC did not provide specifics on the launch immediately.

Also Read: North Korea says it launched ICBM to warn US, S.Korea over drills

The North on Thursday fired a suspected intercontinental ballistic missile into the sea between the Korean peninsula and Japan, hours before South Korea’s president flew to Tokyo for a summit that discussed ways to counter the nuclear-armed North.

South Korean and American forces are conducting 11-day joint military drills, dubbed “Freedom Shield 23.”

First published on: 19-03-2023 at 08:30 IST

